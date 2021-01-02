|
20:00
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann (Joel Brown gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Matt Bradley offensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:13
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:56
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann offensive foul (Warith Alatishe draws the foul)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann turnover
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Joel Brown personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
18:12
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Thompson makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
1-3
|
17:36
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Thompson steals)
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Joel Brown steals)
|
|
17:01
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
4-3
|
16:50
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Joel Brown makes two point driving layup (Andre Kelly assists)
|
6-3
|
16:12
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Thompson steals)
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point driving layup (Zach Reichle assists)
|
6-5
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point driving layup
|
8-5
|
15:20
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann blocks Ethan Thompson's two point layup
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses two point layup
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann makes two point hook shot (Makale Foreman assists)
|
10-5
|
13:13
|
|
|
Monty Bowser personal foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Makale Foreman steals)
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point pullup jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
10-8
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point driving layup
|
12-8
|
11:58
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Monty Bowser misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann makes two point putback dunk
|
14-8
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Rodrigue Andela makes two point reverse layup (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
14-10
|
10:36
|
|
|
Monty Bowser misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
14-12
|
10:04
|
|
|
Matt Bradley offensive foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Matt Bradley turnover
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Betley steals)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe personal foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point turnaround hook shot (Ryan Betley assists)
|
16-12
|
9:02
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo offensive foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo turnover
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Jarred Hyder makes two point driving layup
|
18-12
|
8:37
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker shooting foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Jarred Hyder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-12
|
8:18
|
|
|
Joel Brown personal foul (Gianni Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point driving layup (Isaiah Johnson assists)
|
19-14
|
7:52
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
|
22-14
|
7:25
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Johnson steals)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
22-17
|
6:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-17
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-17
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-17
|
5:35
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Johnson makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
25-19
|
5:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson personal foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-19
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-19
|
5:02
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Jarred Hyder makes two point step back jump shot
|
29-19
|
3:54
|
|
|
Monty Bowser shooting foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-20
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-21
|
3:35
|
|
|
Monty Bowser misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (lost ball) (Andre Kelly steals)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Kuany Kuany makes two point pullup jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
31-21
|
2:25
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson personal foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Andre Kelly personal foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Rodrigue Andela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-22
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Rodrigue Andela makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-23
|
1:36
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses two point layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses two point putback layup
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman makes two point pullup jump shot
|
33-23
|
0:51
|
|
|
Beavers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:40
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
33-26
|
0:24
|
|
+3
|
Jarred Hyder makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
|
36-26
|
0:03
|
|
|
Andre Kelly shooting foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|