|
20:00
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva vs. Eugene Omoruyi (Ziaire Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Jaiden Delaire makes two point dunk (Bryce Wills assists)
|
2-0
|
18:44
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Jones makes two point jump shot (Bryce Wills assists)
|
4-0
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
4-3
|
18:04
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Cardinal offensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point jump shot
|
6-3
|
17:38
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams personal foul
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point layup
|
8-3
|
17:05
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Wills steals)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point layup
|
10-3
|
17:03
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. shooting foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-3
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
11-6
|
16:26
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire turnover (lost ball) (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
11-8
|
16:02
|
|
|
Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball) (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|
11-10
|
15:48
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Ducks defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|
11-12
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Bryce Wills assists)
|
13-12
|
14:57
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point layup
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Bryce Wills blocks Eugene Omoruyi's two point layup
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
|
13-14
|
13:51
|
|
|
Noah Taitz personal foul
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Noah Taitz turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Noah Taitz personal foul
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:13
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-14
|
13:02
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Aaron Estrada shooting foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-14
|
12:40
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Estrada makes two point layup
|
15-16
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Cardinal turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point layup
|
17-16
|
10:54
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses two point layup
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy personal foul
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Ducks defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Aaron Estrada turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Jones steals)
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Jones makes two point dunk
|
19-16
|
9:48
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa shooting foul
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva personal foul
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Angel steals)
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Brandon Angel misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ziaire Williams steals)
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Brandon Angel misses two point layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Brandon Angel turnover
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire turnover (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
21-16
|
7:19
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-16
|
7:05
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Bryce Wills shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-17
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-18
|
6:36
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. blocks Bryce Wills's two point layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Jones steals)
|
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Bryce Wills assists)
|
25-18
|
5:57
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball) (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|
25-20
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Lukas Kisunas makes two point layup (Oscar da Silva assists)
|
27-20
|
4:54
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Bryce Wills personal foul
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-21
|
4:52
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire turnover (bad pass) (Eugene Omoruyi steals)
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point jump shot
|
27-23
|
3:18
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|
27-25
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Noah Taitz defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Jones makes two point jump shot (Bryce Wills assists)
|
29-25
|
1:32
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point dunk
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa blocks Spencer Jones's two point layup
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Cardinal offensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. personal foul
|
|
0:58
|
|
+1
|
Ziaire Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-25
|
0:58
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point jump shot
|
30-27
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Jaiden Delaire makes two point jump shot
|
32-27
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
32-30