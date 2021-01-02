|
20:00
|
|
|
Ody Oguama vs. Moses Wright (Yellow Jackets gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
+3
|
Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot (Moses Wright assists)
|
0-3
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius makes two point jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:40
|
|
|
Bubba Parham turnover (bad pass) (Ody Oguama steals)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Jordan Usher shooting foul (Jahcobi Neath draws the foul)
|
|
17:34
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-3
|
17:34
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-3
|
17:19
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath turnover (lost ball) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
+1
|
Jose Alvarado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-4
|
17:01
|
|
+1
|
Jose Alvarado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-5
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Jahcobi Neath makes three point jump shot (Daivien Williamson assists)
|
7-5
|
16:24
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Moses Wright assists)
|
7-8
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
|
7-10
|
15:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
15:17
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
|
7-13
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (Ismael Massoud steals)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Carter Whitt misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point layup
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Jordan Usher blocks Isaiah Mucius's two point layup
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius offensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius makes two point putback layup
|
9-13
|
13:24
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe makes two point driving layup
|
9-15
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Carter Whitt makes two point driving layup
|
11-15
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass) (Carter Whitt steals)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius misses two point layup
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
11-18
|
11:07
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Carter Whitt defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
11-20
|
9:54
|
|
|
Carter Whitt misses two point layup
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius offensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius makes two point putback layup
|
13-20
|
9:53
|
|
|
Michael Devoe shooting foul (Isaiah Mucius draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes two point floating jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
|
13-22
|
9:04
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath turnover (bad pass) (Michael Devoe steals)
|
|
8:57
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists)
|
13-25
|
8:35
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Sturdivant steals)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Moses Wright offensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
+3
|
Daivien Williamson makes three point jump shot (Ody Oguama assists)
|
16-25
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (Jahcobi Neath steals)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jordan Usher blocks Jahcobi Neath's two point layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jordan Usher blocks Carter Whitt's two point jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Khalid Moore turnover (lost ball) (Jonah Antonio steals)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (Jahcobi Neath steals)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (lost ball) (Michael Devoe steals)
|
|
5:10
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot
|
16-28
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists)
|
16-30
|
4:59
|
|
|
Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius offensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius makes two point putback layup
|
18-30
|
3:59
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Moses Wright offensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jordan Usher blocks Daivien Williamson's two point layup
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+3
|
Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
|
18-33
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-34
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-35
|
1:41
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath turnover (bad pass) (Moses Wright steals)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Mucius makes three point jump shot (Daivien Williamson assists)
|
21-35
|
0:01
|
|
|
Moses Wright offensive foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Moses Wright turnover
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|