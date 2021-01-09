|
20:00
Eugene Omoruyi vs. Mikael Jantunen (Amauri Hardy gains possession)
19:42
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
19:40
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
19:36
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
19:34
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
19:06
Pelle Larsson misses two point floating jump shot
19:04
Rylan Jones offensive rebound
18:48
+3
Pelle Larsson makes three point jump shot (Mikael Jantunen assists)
0-3
18:30
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point turnaround jump shot
18:28
Riley Battin defensive rebound
18:19
Eugene Omoruyi personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
18:16
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point finger roll layup (Rylan Jones assists)
0-5
17:57
+2
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
2-5
17:25
Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
17:25
+1
Mikael Jantunen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-6
17:25
+1
Mikael Jantunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-7
17:06
Amauri Hardy misses two point turnaround jump shot
17:04
Riley Battin defensive rebound
16:56
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point pullup jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
2-9
16:39
+2
LJ Figueroa makes two point step back jump shot
4-9
16:21
+3
Pelle Larsson makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
4-12
16:03
Chandler Lawson offensive foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
16:03
Chandler Lawson turnover
15:49
Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass) (Chris Duarte steals)
15:25
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
15:23
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
15:01
Chandler Lawson blocks Timmy Allen's two point driving layup
14:59
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
14:52
+3
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists)
7-12
14:25
Amauri Hardy personal foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
14:25
TV timeout
14:16
Chandler Lawson blocks Pelle Larsson's two point step back jump shot
14:14
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
13:54
+2
LJ Figueroa makes two point turnaround jump shot
9-12
13:31
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point turnaround jump shot
9-14
13:09
Chris Duarte offensive foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
13:09
Chris Duarte turnover
12:51
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
12:49
Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
12:46
Riley Battin personal foul (Aaron Estrada draws the foul)
12:38
+3
Chris Duarte makes three point step back jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists)
12-14
12:25
Timmy Allen turnover (Chris Duarte steals)
12:21
+3
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (LJ Figueroa assists)
15-14
12:01
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
12:00
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
12:00
Branden Carlson personal foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
11:47
Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
11:45
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
11:31
+2
Alfonso Plummer makes two point driving layup (Rylan Jones assists)
15-16
11:06
Branden Carlson blocks Eugene Omoruyi's two point layup
11:04
Eugene Omoruyi offensive rebound
11:03
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (traveling)
11:03
TV timeout
10:58
Pelle Larsson turnover (lost ball) (Chris Duarte steals)
10:46
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:44
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
10:37
Branden Carlson misses two point layup
10:35
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
10:28
Amauri Hardy misses two point layup
10:26
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
10:21
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:19
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
10:02
Alfonso Plummer turnover (lost ball)
10:26
LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot
10:24
Riley Battin defensive rebound
10:02
LJ Figueroa personal foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
9:49
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
15-18
9:26
+3
Amauri Hardy makes three point jump shot (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
18-18
9:06
Mikael Jantunen misses two point layup
9:04
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
9:00
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
8:58
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
8:35
+2
Alfonso Plummer makes two point step back jump shot
18-20
8:08
+3
LJ Figueroa makes three point pullup jump shot
21-20
7:39
Alfonso Plummer misses three point step back jump shot
7:37
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
7:18
Ian Martinez shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
7:18
TV timeout
7:18
+1
Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-20
7:18
Chris Duarte misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:18
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
6:59
Franck Kepnang blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
6:57
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
6:45
Franck Kepnang misses two point turnaround jump shot
6:43
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
6:26
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point reverse layup (Timmy Allen assists)
22-22
5:59
Pelle Larsson personal foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
5:44
+3
Chris Duarte makes three point step back jump shot
25-22
5:20
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point driving layup (Rylan Jones assists)
25-24
4:53
Timmy Allen blocks Chris Duarte's three point jump shot
4:51
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
4:41
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
25-26
4:40
Ducks 30 second timeout
4:32
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
4:30
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
4:22
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point finger roll layup
25-28
4:13
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
4:08
Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
4:06
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
3:47
+3
Pelle Larsson makes three point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
25-31
3:38
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:36
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
3:29
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point pullup jump shot
25-33
3:28
Ducks 30 second timeout
3:28
TV timeout
3:16
+2
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
27-33
3:16
Pelle Larsson shooting foul (Eric Williams Jr. draws the foul)
3:16
+1
Eric Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-33
2:49
+2
Riley Battin makes two point driving layup (Rylan Jones assists)
28-35
2:31
Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
2:29
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
2:05
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point driving layup (Rylan Jones assists)
28-37
2:05
Eric Williams Jr. shooting foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
2:05
+1
Mikael Jantunen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-38
1:56
+2
LJ Figueroa makes two point floating jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
30-38
1:56
Riley Battin shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)
1:56
+1
LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 1 of 1
31-38
1:33
Rylan Jones turnover (lost ball) (LJ Figueroa steals)
1:23
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
1:21
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
1:14
Timmy Allen offensive foul (Amauri Hardy draws the foul)
1:14
Timmy Allen turnover
0:56
Branden Carlson blocks Eugene Omoruyi's two point layup
0:55
Ducks offensive rebound
0:50
+2
Chris Duarte makes two point finger roll layup
33-38
0:32
+3
Timmy Allen makes three point turnaround jump shot (Mikael Jantunen assists)
33-41
0:07
Chris Duarte misses two point driving layup
0:05
Utes defensive rebound
0:07
Utes 30 second timeout
0:01
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Alfonso Plummer assists)
33-43
0:00
End of period
