|
20:00
|
|
|
Alex Reese vs. Trendon Watford (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Smart steals)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Mwani Wilkinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:23
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
3-0
|
19:02
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Darius Days makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
18:45
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses two point layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
6-2
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point jump shot
|
6-4
|
17:29
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
9-4
|
17:05
|
|
|
Darius Days turnover (bad pass) (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
16:54
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
12-4
|
16:46
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot
|
15-4
|
16:25
|
|
|
Darius Days misses two point layup
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Darius Days personal foul (Alex Reese draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
18-4
|
15:44
|
|
|
Trendon Watford turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
Alex Reese makes two point layup (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
20-4
|
15:13
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
23-4
|
14:33
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
|
23-6
|
14:17
|
|
|
Darius Days shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:17
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-6
|
14:17
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-6
|
13:59
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas turnover (lost ball) (John Petty Jr. steals)
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point layup
|
27-6
|
13:50
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point hook shot
|
27-8
|
13:25
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
30-8
|
13:01
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. makes two point dunk
|
30-10
|
12:20
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses two point layup
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Keon Ellis offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses two point layup
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Trendon Watford turnover (bad pass) (Keon Ellis steals)
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Trendon Watford shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
12:05
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-10
|
12:05
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-10
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point jump shot
|
32-12
|
11:46
|
|
|
Juwan Gary turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
James Rojas blocks Trendon Watford's two point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot
|
35-12
|
10:48
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point layup
|
35-14
|
10:29
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (lost ball) (Trendon Watford steals)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
|
35-16
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
38-16
|
9:24
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point layup (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
40-16
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. makes two point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|
40-18
|
8:36
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point layup (Javonte Smart assists)
|
40-20
|
8:07
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
43-20
|
7:46
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Shackelford steals)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. personal foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot (Josh LeBlanc Sr. assists)
|
43-22
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point jump shot
|
45-22
|
6:41
|
|
|
Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
48-22
|
6:32
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists)
|
48-25
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point layup
|
50-25
|
4:45
|
|
|
James Rojas shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-26
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-27
|
4:29
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mwani Wilkinson vs. James Rojas (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Shareef O'Neal misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Trendon Watford blocks Jaden Shackelford's two point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Thomas steals)
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point layup
|
52-27
|
2:30
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Trendon Watford blocks Jaden Shackelford's two point layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Alex Reese personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Alex Reese personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
52-28
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-29
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
55-29
|
1:21
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
58-29
|
0:48
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
James Rojas blocks Eric Gaines's two point layup
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|
60-29
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot
|
60-32
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|