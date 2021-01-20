|
20:00
|
|
|
(Aggies gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood blocks Marco Anthony's two point layup
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
James Moors misses two point layup
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
2-0
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists)
|
2-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
James Moors personal foul
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Justin Bean offensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
James Moors misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Kendle Moore shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-3
|
17:41
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-4
|
17:28
|
|
|
Marco Anthony personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Jump ball. James Moors vs. Justin Bean (Rams gains possession)
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Neemias Queta shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-4
|
17:14
|
|
|
David Roddy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Brock Miller defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point pullup jump shot
|
3-6
|
16:35
|
|
|
Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point tip shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point tip shot
|
3-8
|
15:31
|
|
+3
|
James Moors makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
6-8
|
15:07
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|
9-8
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point finger roll layup
|
9-10
|
14:25
|
|
|
James Moors misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Brock Miller offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Brock Miller turnover
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Dorius steals)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|
9-13
|
13:15
|
|
+3
|
Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
12-13
|
13:06
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius personal foul
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Trevin Dorius draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Trevin Dorius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-14
|
12:06
|
|
|
Marco Anthony blocks Isaiah Stevens's two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
11:14
|
|
+3
|
Sean Bairstow makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
12-17
|
10:59
|
|
+3
|
Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
15-17
|
10:42
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Jump ball. Isaiah Rivera vs. Alphonso Anderson (Aggies gains possession)
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera turnover (lost ball) (Alphonso Anderson steals)
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists)
|
15-19
|
10:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
15-21
|
9:23
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks David Roddy's two point driving layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
9:10
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-22
|
9:10
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Brock Miller offensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Justin Bean offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
David Roddy personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point hook shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
15-24
|
8:52
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|
15-27
|
8:06
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth shooting foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
16-27
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
17-27
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
18-27
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
18-30
|
7:28
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-31
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-32
|
7:07
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks David Roddy's two point dunk
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point turnaround hook shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
20-32
|
6:10
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup (James Moors assists)
|
22-32
|
5:42
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
David Roddy misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)
|
|
5:17
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|
22-35
|
4:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
James Moors offensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point floating jump shot (James Moors assists)
|
24-35
|
4:35
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|
24-38
|
4:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point finger roll layup
|
24-40
|
3:28
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
27-40
|
3:04
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius misses two point tip shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-41
|
2:44
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Brock Miller personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Rollie Worster personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-41
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-41
|
1:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-42
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-43
|
0:58
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-44
|
0:31
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Marco Anthony offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Marco Anthony turnover
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|