20:00
Trevion Williams vs. E.J. Liddell (Brandon Newman gains possession)
19:41
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup
2-0
19:15
E.J. Liddell turnover (bad pass) (Sasha Stefanovic steals)
19:00
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point jump shot
4-0
18:36
Sasha Stefanovic shooting foul (Justin Ahrens draws the foul)
18:36
+1
Justin Ahrens makes regular free throw 1 of 3
4-1
18:36
+1
Justin Ahrens makes regular free throw 2 of 3
4-2
18:36
+1
Justin Ahrens makes regular free throw 3 of 3
4-3
18:24
Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass)
18:13
+3
Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot
4-6
17:50
Sasha Stefanovic turnover (out of bounds)
17:35
Kyle Young misses two point jump shot
17:33
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
17:26
Trevion Williams offensive foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
17:26
Trevion Williams turnover
17:14
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
17:12
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
16:50
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
16:48
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
16:41
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
4-9
16:26
E.J. Liddell personal foul
16:18
+3
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
7-9
15:54
+3
Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
7-12
15:34
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
15:32
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
15:18
Zed Key misses two point layup
15:16
Ethan Morton defensive rebound
15:10
TV timeout
15:00
Kyle Young shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
15:00
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:00
+1
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-12
14:45
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:43
Zach Edey defensive rebound
14:26
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:24
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
14:14
+3
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (Eugene Brown III assists)
8-15
13:54
+2
Zach Edey makes two point jump shot
10-15
13:32
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
13:30
Ethan Morton defensive rebound
13:22
Eugene Brown III blocks Jaden Ivey's two point layup
13:18
Boilermakers offensive rebound
13:11
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
13:09
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
12:57
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
12:56
Boilermakers defensive rebound
12:54
Seth Towns personal foul
12:25
+2
Sasha Stefanovic makes two point layup
12-15
11:58
Trevion Williams shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
12:00
TV timeout
12:00
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-16
12:00
E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:00
Zach Edey defensive rebound
11:47
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
11:45
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
11:37
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
11:35
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
11:27
Brandon Newman turnover (E.J. Liddell steals)
11:08
Justice Sueing misses two point layup
11:06
Zach Edey defensive rebound
10:56
+3
Isaiah Thompson makes three point jump shot
15-16
10:33
Meechie Johnson Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:31
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
10:22
+2
Zach Edey makes two point layup
17-16
10:04
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
9:54
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:52
Buckeyes offensive rebound
9:52
Aaron Wheeler personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
9:48
+3
E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
17-19
9:25
Aaron Wheeler offensive foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
9:25
Aaron Wheeler turnover
9:13
Zach Edey blocks Duane Washington Jr.'s two point layup
9:11
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
9:05
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
9:03
Buckeyes defensive rebound
9:04
Zach Edey personal foul
8:44
Kyle Young misses three point jump shot
8:42
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
8:42
Mason Gillis personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
8:40
E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:40
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
8:12
+2
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point layup
19-19
7:45
+2
Kyle Young makes two point layup (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
19-21
7:24
+2
Jaden Ivey makes two point jump shot
21-21
7:07
+2
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point jump shot
21-23
6:49
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
6:47
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
6:40
+3
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
21-26
6:12
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
6:10
Buckeyes defensive rebound
6:08
TV timeout
5:56
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot
21-29
5:32
Zach Edey misses two point jump shot
5:30
Kyle Young defensive rebound
5:21
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot
21-32
5:00
+2
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point layup
23-32
4:39
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (bad pass)
4:25
Justin Ahrens shooting foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
4:25
+1
Trevion Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-32
4:25
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:25
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
4:11
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
4:09
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
3:48
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
3:46
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
3:38
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:36
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
3:31
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
3:29
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
3:15
Seth Towns personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
3:15
TV timeout
2:59
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass)
2:52
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot
24-35
2:37
+2
Aaron Wheeler makes two point layup (Jaden Ivey assists)
26-35
2:27
Eric Hunter Jr. personal foul (Meechie Johnson Jr. draws the foul)
2:27
Meechie Johnson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:27
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
2:08
Jaden Ivey turnover (traveling)
1:56
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:54
Zach Edey defensive rebound
1:47
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
1:45
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
1:36
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
1:34
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
1:29
Duane Washington Jr. shooting foul (Eric Hunter Jr. draws the foul)
1:29
Eric Hunter Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:29
+1
Eric Hunter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-35
1:10
Kyle Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Ivey makes two point layup
|
29-35
|
1:02
|
|
|
Justice Sueing shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-35
|
0:47
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey offensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Zach Edey shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-36
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-37
|
0:04
|
|
|
Zed Key shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-37
|
0:02
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|