|
20:00
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams vs. Justin Smith (Sharife Cooper gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks JD Notae's two point layup
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Sharife Cooper assists)
|
3-0
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper turnover
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses two point dunk
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
3-2
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Sharife Cooper makes two point layup
|
5-2
|
17:24
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
JD Notae blocks Jamal Johnson's two point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
17:00
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-3
|
17:00
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-4
|
16:44
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive foul
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell turnover
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Johnson makes two point layup
|
7-4
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point dunk (Davonte Davis assists)
|
7-6
|
15:45
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper turnover (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Justin Smith's two point layup
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
JT Thor turnover (JD Notae steals)
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper personal foul
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Davonte Davis turnover
|
|
14:40
|
|
+2
|
Sharife Cooper makes two point jump shot
|
9-6
|
14:21
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
12-6
|
13:50
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge turnover (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Moses Moody's two point layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|
14-6
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup
|
14-8
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point layup (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
16-8
|
12:35
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Jump ball. Chris Moore vs. Moses Moody (Razorbacks gains possession)
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Javon Franklin blocks Justin Smith's two point layup
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup (Sharife Cooper assists)
|
18-8
|
10:40
|
|
|
Javon Franklin blocks Justin Smith's two point jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
+3
|
Sharife Cooper makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
21-8
|
10:27
|
|
|
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Javon Franklin offensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Javon Franklin makes two point layup
|
23-8
|
9:20
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Javon Franklin offensive foul
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Javon Franklin turnover
|
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate makes three point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
23-11
|
7:34
|
|
|
Davonte Davis personal foul
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Devan Cambridge assists)
|
25-11
|
7:13
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
25-13
|
6:59
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson shooting foul
|
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-14
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk
|
27-14
|
6:49
|
|
|
Jump ball. Sharife Cooper vs. Desi Sills (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper turnover (Moses Moody steals)
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
27-16
|
6:17
|
|
|
Justin Smith shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-16
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-16
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Justin Smith personal foul
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
JT Thor offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Sharife Cooper makes two point layup
|
31-16
|
5:35
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (JT Thor steals)
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
JT Thor makes two point dunk
|
33-16
|
5:15
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (JT Thor steals)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (JT Thor steals)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
JT Thor turnover (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (Justin Smith assists)
|
33-18
|
4:58
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson personal foul
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-18
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-18
|
4:43
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover
|
|
4:16
|
|
+3
|
Sharife Cooper makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
|
37-18
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point jump shot
|
37-20
|
3:36
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
37-23
|
2:56
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams personal foul
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul
|
|
2:28
|
|
+2
|
JT Thor makes two point jump shot
|
39-23
|
2:07
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate makes three point jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
39-26
|
1:50
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-26
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-26
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (Davonte Davis assists)
|
41-28
|
1:29
|
|
|
JT Thor offensive foul
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
JT Thor turnover
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point layup
|
41-30
|
0:48
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-31
|
0:34
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Davonte Davis personal foul
|
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
Sharife Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-31
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
Sharife Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-31
|
0:02
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|