|
0:00
|
|
|
—
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Pete Nance vs. Micah Potter (Badgers gains possession)
|
|
19:29
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point hook shot
|
0-4
|
18:23
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:35
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
+3
|
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
2-7
|
16:37
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point layup (Robbie Beran assists)
|
4-7
|
15:49
|
|
+3
|
Aleem Ford makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
4-10
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point layup (Pete Nance assists)
|
6-10
|
15:13
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Aleem Ford personal foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point layup
|
8-10
|
14:25
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
8-13
|
14:04
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
|
8-15
|
13:23
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis turnover (lost ball) (Chase Audige steals)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis personal foul
|
|
12:51
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Gaines makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
11-15
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
11-18
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Boo Buie makes two point jump shot
|
13-18
|
11:54
|
|
|
Ryan Young personal foul
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
13-21
|
11:19
|
|
|
Chase Audige turnover (bad pass) (Nate Reuvers steals)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Ryan Young defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis blocks Chase Audige's two point dunk
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Ryan Young blocks Jonathan Davis's two point layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines shooting foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-22
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-23
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Greer makes two point layup
|
15-23
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup
|
15-25
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point layup (Ty Berry assists)
|
17-25
|
9:36
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Chase Audige offensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point jump shot
|
17-27
|
8:44
|
|
|
Robbie Beran turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Davis steals)
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup
|
17-29
|
8:37
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
8:23
|
|
+3
|
Pete Nance makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
20-29
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point dunk (Brad Davison assists)
|
20-31
|
7:35
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice personal foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Boo Buie makes two point jump shot
|
22-31
|
7:06
|
|
|
Miller Kopp shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-32
|
6:58
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup
|
24-32
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Wahl makes two point layup
|
24-34
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Gaines makes two point jump shot
|
26-34
|
5:23
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
29-34
|
5:01
|
|
|
Chase Audige technical foul
|
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
29-35
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
29-36
|
4:39
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
+3
|
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
32-36
|
3:49
|
|
|
Aleem Ford shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Chase Audige personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Miller Kopp personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl personal foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Boo Buie offensive foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Wahl makes three point jump shot (Nate Reuvers assists)
|
32-39
|
2:08
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Ty Berry personal foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-40
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-41
|
1:14
|
|
|
Boo Buie offensive foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive foul
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran makes two point dunk (Pete Nance assists)
|
34-41
|
0:29
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|