STJOES
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taylor Funk vs. AJ Wilson (Jack Forrest gains possession)
|19:41
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|19:30
|
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)
|19:23
|
|Jack Forrest misses two point layup
|19:21
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|19:17
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:02
|
|Jack Forrest misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:00
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|18:44
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point driving dunk (Jordan Miller assists)
|0-4
|18:29
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|3-4
|18:06
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|18:04
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|17:53
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|17:27
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|17:02
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point driving layup
|3-6
|17:02
|
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|17:03
|
|Javon Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:03
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|16:44
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|16:44
|
|Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:44
|
|Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:44
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|16:27
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|16:25
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|16:12
|
|+2
|Anton Jansson makes two point driving layup (Dahmir Bishop assists)
|5-6
|15:58
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|15:56
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|15:46
|
|Anton Jansson turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)
|15:34
|
|Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Longpre steals)
|15:25
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|15:23
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|15:00
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point floating jump shot
|5-8
|14:45
|
|Anton Jansson offensive foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|14:45
|
|Anton Jansson turnover
|14:45
|
|TV timeout
|14:30
|
|Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|14:21
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point turnaround jump shot
|14:19
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|14:07
|
|+3
|Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|8-8
|13:44
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-10
|13:23
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|13:08
|
|Josh Oduro offensive foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
|13:08
|
|Josh Oduro turnover
|12:54
|
|+3
|Jadrian Tracey makes three point jump shot
|11-10
|12:36
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point driving jump shot
|11-12
|12:17
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Myles Douglas personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point pullup jump shot
|11-14
|11:51
|
|Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|
|Patriots defensive rebound
|11:50
|
|TV timeout
|11:38
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|11:20
|
|Jadrian Tracey offensive foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|11:20
|
|Jadrian Tracey turnover
|11:06
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Tyler Kolek offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|10:26
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point driving layup
|13-14
|10:06
|
|Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|9:52
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot
|16-14
|9:26
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point driving layup
|16-16
|8:45
|
|Anthony Longpre misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Anthony Longpre shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|8:31
|
|AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:31
|
|AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:31
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|8:17
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point driving layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|16-18
|7:58
|
|Tyler Kolek personal foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|7:58
|
|TV timeout
|7:58
|
|Ronald Polite personal foul
|7:44
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|18-18
|7:31
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot
|18-21
|6:57
|
|Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:45
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|6:43
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|21-21
|6:12
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|6:10
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|6:05
|
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|24-21
|6:04
|
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|5:43
|
|Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)
|5:38
|
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|+1
|Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-21
|5:38
|
|+1
|Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-21
|5:17
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Longpre steals)
|5:08
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|
|Anthony Longpre offensive rebound
|5:00
|
|+2
|Dahmir Bishop makes two point driving layup
|28-21
|4:42
|
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|28-24
|4:32
|
|Taylor Funk misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|4:30
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Anthony Longpre personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-25
|4:23
|
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-26
|4:14
|
|Anton Jansson offensive foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|4:14
|
|Anton Jansson turnover
|4:01
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|3:44
|
|+2
|Anton Jansson makes two point reverse layup (Dahmir Bishop assists)
|30-26
|3:21
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Jordan Hall shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|3:19
|
|TV timeout
|3:19
|
|AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:19
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-27
|3:02
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Anton Jansson's two point layup
|3:00
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Dahmir Bishop personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:43
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-28
|2:33
|
|Jordan Miller blocks Jordan Hall's three point jump shot
|2:31
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|
|Myles Douglas offensive rebound
|2:04
|
|+2
|Jadrian Tracey makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|32-28
|1:48
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|1:46
|
|Myles Douglas defensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup
|1:13
|
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|1:01
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point floating jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|34-28
|0:49
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|34-30
|0:35
|
|Jordan Hall offensive foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|0:35
|
|Jordan Hall turnover
|0:15
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)
|0:15
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|0:04
|
|Jack Forrest misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:02
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:49
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point layup
|19:47
|
|Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
|19:47
|
|AJ Wilson personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)
|19:31
|
|Jack Forrest misses two point driving layup
|19:29
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|19:24
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point reverse layup
|19:12
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|19:02
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point finger roll layup (Javon Greene assists)
|34-32
|18:49
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup
|18:47
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|18:37
|
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|34-35
|18:37
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup
|18:35
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|18:07
|
|Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|18:01
|
|Tyler Kolek misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|17:59
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|17:33
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot
|37-35
|17:00
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot
|37-37
|16:49
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|16:38
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Bahaide Haidara steals)
|16:23
|
|Bahaide Haidara turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|16:12
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point driving layup
|37-39
|15:45
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|15:32
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point floating jump shot
|37-41
|15:05
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|15:01
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point driving layup
|37-43
|14:39
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists)
|40-43
|14:18
|
|Javon Greene misses two point floating jump shot
|14:16
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point putback layup
|14:09
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|13:41
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|40-45
|13:21
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (bad pass)
|13:21
|
|TV timeout
|13:03
|
|Rahmir Moore personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|12:58
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point driving layup
|40-47
|12:40
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore makes two point driving jump shot
|42-47
|12:26
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point floating jump shot
|12:24
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|12:21
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point driving layup
|42-49
|12:19
|
|AJ Wilson technical foul
|12:19
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|43-49
|12:19
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|44-49
|11:58
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Rahmir Moore's two point layup
|11:56
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|11:41
|
|+3
|Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists)
|44-52
|11:11
|
|Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)
|11:06
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|+2
|Jadrian Tracey makes two point driving layup
|46-52
|10:23
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point driving layup
|46-54
|10:21
|
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|10:21
|
|TV timeout
|10:07
|
|Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass)
|9:55
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|46-56
|9:28
|
|Cameron Brown misses two point floating jump shot
|9:26
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|8:57
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point floating jump shot
|46-58
|8:26
|
|Anthony Longpre turnover (traveling)
|8:14
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:12
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point putback layup
|8:05
|
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Jack Forrest assists)
|49-58
|7:41
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|7:31
