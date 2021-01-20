STJOES
GMASON

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
34
GMASON
Patriots
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. AJ Wilson (Jack Forrest gains possession)  
19:41   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
19:39   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
19:30   Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)  
19:23   Jack Forrest misses two point layup  
19:21   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
19:17 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup 0-2
19:02   Jack Forrest misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:00   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
18:44 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point driving dunk (Jordan Miller assists) 0-4
18:29 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 3-4
18:06   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
18:04   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
17:53   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
17:51   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
17:27   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
17:25   Hawks defensive rebound  
17:12   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
17:10   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
17:02 +2 Javon Greene makes two point driving layup 3-6
17:02   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
17:03   Javon Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:03   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
16:44   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
16:44   Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:44   Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:44   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
16:27   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
16:25   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
16:12 +2 Anton Jansson makes two point driving layup (Dahmir Bishop assists) 5-6
15:58   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
15:56   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
15:46   Anton Jansson turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)  
15:34   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Longpre steals)  
15:25   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
15:23   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
15:00 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point floating jump shot 5-8
14:45   Anton Jansson offensive foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
14:45   Anton Jansson turnover  
14:45   TV timeout  
14:30   Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
14:21   Josh Oduro misses two point turnaround jump shot  
14:19   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
14:07 +3 Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 8-8
13:44 +2 Javon Greene makes two point pullup jump shot 8-10
13:23   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
13:21   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
13:08   Josh Oduro offensive foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
13:08   Josh Oduro turnover  
12:54 +3 Jadrian Tracey makes three point jump shot 11-10
12:36 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point driving jump shot 11-12
12:17   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
12:15   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
12:12   Myles Douglas personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
12:06 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point pullup jump shot 11-14
11:51   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
11:50   Patriots defensive rebound  
11:50   TV timeout  
11:38   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
11:36   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
11:20   Jadrian Tracey offensive foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
11:20   Jadrian Tracey turnover  
11:06   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Tyler Kolek offensive rebound  
10:57   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
10:26 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point driving layup 13-14
10:06   Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Rahmir Moore steals)  
9:52 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot 16-14
9:26   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
9:24   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
9:08   Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
9:01 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point driving layup 16-16
8:45   Anthony Longpre misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
8:31   Anthony Longpre shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
8:31   AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:31   AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:31   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
8:17 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point driving layup (Jordan Miller assists) 16-18
7:58   Tyler Kolek personal foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Ronald Polite personal foul  
7:44 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Hall assists) 18-18
7:31 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot 18-21
6:57   Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:45   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
6:43   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
6:36 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 21-21
6:12   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
6:10   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
6:05 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 24-21
6:04   Patriots 30 second timeout  
5:43   Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)  
5:38   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
5:38 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-21
5:38 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-21
5:17   AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Longpre steals)  
5:08   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
5:06   Anthony Longpre offensive rebound  
5:00 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point driving layup 28-21
4:42 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 28-24
4:32   Taylor Funk misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
4:30   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
4:24   Anthony Longpre personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)  
4:23 +1 Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-25
4:23 +1 Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-26
4:14   Anton Jansson offensive foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
4:14   Anton Jansson turnover  
4:01   Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
3:44 +2 Anton Jansson makes two point reverse layup (Dahmir Bishop assists) 30-26
3:21   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
3:19   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
3:19   Jordan Hall shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
3:19   TV timeout  
3:19   AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:19 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-27
3:02   AJ Wilson blocks Anton Jansson's two point layup  
3:00   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
2:43   Dahmir Bishop personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
2:43   AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:43 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-28
2:33   Jordan Miller blocks Jordan Hall's three point jump shot  
2:31   Hawks offensive rebound  
2:14   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Myles Douglas offensive rebound  
2:04 +2 Jadrian Tracey makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 32-28
1:48   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
1:46   Myles Douglas defensive rebound  
1:22   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
1:20   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
1:15   Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup  
1:13   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
1:01 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point floating jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 34-28
0:49 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point turnaround jump shot 34-30
0:35   Jordan Hall offensive foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
0:35   Jordan Hall turnover  
0:15   AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)  
0:15   Hawks 30 second timeout  
0:04   Jack Forrest misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:02   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES
Hawks
35
GMASON
Patriots
39

Time Team Play Score
19:49   AJ Wilson misses two point layup  
19:47   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
19:47   AJ Wilson personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)  
19:31   Jack Forrest misses two point driving layup  
19:29   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
19:24   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
19:22   Patriots offensive rebound  
19:14   Josh Oduro misses two point reverse layup  
19:12   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
19:02 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point finger roll layup (Javon Greene assists) 34-32
18:49   AJ Wilson blocks Jordan Hall's two point layup  
18:47   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
18:37 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 34-35
18:37   AJ Wilson blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup  
18:35   Hawks offensive rebound  
18:07   Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
18:01   Tyler Kolek misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
17:59   Hawks defensive rebound  
17:45   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
17:33   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
17:15 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot 37-35
17:00 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot 37-37
16:49   Hawks 30 second timeout  
16:38   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Bahaide Haidara steals)  
16:23   Bahaide Haidara turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)  
16:12   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
16:10   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
15:55 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point driving layup 37-39
15:45   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
15:43   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
15:32 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point floating jump shot 37-41
15:05   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
15:01 +2 Javon Greene makes two point driving layup 37-43
14:39 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists) 40-43
14:18   Javon Greene misses two point floating jump shot  
14:16   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
14:11   Josh Oduro misses two point putback layup  
14:09   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
14:05   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
13:41 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point fadeaway jump shot 40-45
13:21   Taylor Funk turnover (bad pass)  
13:21   TV timeout  
13:03   Rahmir Moore personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
12:58 +2 Javon Greene makes two point driving layup 40-47
12:40 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point driving jump shot 42-47
12:26   Jordan Miller misses two point floating jump shot  
12:24   Patriots offensive rebound  
12:21 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point driving layup 42-49
12:19   AJ Wilson technical foul  
12:19 +1 Taylor Funk makes technical free throw 1 of 2 43-49
12:19 +1 Taylor Funk makes technical free throw 2 of 2 44-49
11:58   AJ Wilson blocks Rahmir Moore's two point layup  
11:56   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
11:41 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists) 44-52
11:11   Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)  
11:06   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
10:43 +2 Jadrian Tracey makes two point driving layup 46-52
10:23 +2 Javon Greene makes two point driving layup 46-54
10:21   Patriots 30 second timeout  
10:21   TV timeout  
10:07   Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass)  
9:55 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 46-56
9:28   Cameron Brown misses two point floating jump shot  
9:26   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
9:16   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
8:57 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point floating jump shot 46-58
8:26   Anthony Longpre turnover (traveling)  
8:14   Jordan Miller misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
8:12   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
8:07   Josh Oduro misses two point putback layup  
8:05   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
7:59 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Jack Forrest assists) 49-58
7:41   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
7:39   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
7:31