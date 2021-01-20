|
20:00
Ody Oguama vs. Armando Bacot (Tar Heels gains possession)
19:46
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
19:44
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
19:25
Ismael Massoud misses two point jump shot
19:23
Caleb Love defensive rebound
19:12
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
19:10
Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
18:46
Ody Oguama misses two point jump shot
18:44
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
18:36
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
0-2
18:00
Jonah Antonio turnover (lost ball) (Kerwin Walton steals)
17:44
Armando Bacot misses two point layup
17:42
Ody Oguama defensive rebound
17:34
+3
Jonah Antonio makes three point jump shot (Daivien Williamson assists)
3-2
17:34
Armando Bacot turnover (lost ball)
17:34
Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball)
17:01
+2
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point jump shot
3-4
16:46
Daivien Williamson misses two point jump shot
16:44
Ody Oguama offensive rebound
16:41
+2
Ody Oguama makes two point layup
5-4
16:41
Jonah Antonio personal foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
16:41
+1
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-5
16:41
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:41
Emmanuel Okpomo defensive rebound
16:04
Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul
16:00
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
15:58
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
15:51
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
15:49
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
15:49
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
15:47
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
15:31
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
15:29
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
15:29
Caleb Love turnover (lost ball)
15:23
TV timeout
15:14
Jahcobi Neath turnover (lost ball)
15:04
Caleb Love turnover (lost ball)
14:56
Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul
14:36
Caleb Love blocks Jahcobi Neath's three point jump shot
14:34
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
14:27
Andrew Platek turnover (Daivien Williamson steals)
14:18
+2
Emmanuel Okpomo makes two point layup (Daivien Williamson assists)
7-5
14:08
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
14:06
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
14:05
Jump ball. (Demon Deacons gains possession)
13:59
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
13:57
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
13:44
Kerwin Walton misses two point layup
13:42
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
13:42
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
13:40
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
13:16
Carter Whitt turnover (lost ball) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)
13:02
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
13:00
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
13:00
+2
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup
7-7
12:50
+2
Daivien Williamson makes two point jump shot
9-7
12:36
Andrew Platek misses two point jump shot
12:34
Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
12:11
Ismael Massoud turnover (RJ Davis steals)
12:11
Carter Whitt personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
12:11
+1
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-8
12:11
+1
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-9
12:05
Jahcobi Neath turnover (traveling)
11:48
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (bad pass)
11:48
TV timeout
11:34
Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
11:32
Ody Oguama offensive rebound
11:30
Day'Ron Sharpe personal foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
11:30
+1
Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-9
11:30
+1
Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-9
11:22
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot
11:20
Anthony Harris offensive rebound
11:20
Jump ball. (Tar Heels gains possession)
11:03
Anthony Harris misses two point jump shot
11:01
Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
10:52
+2
Daivien Williamson makes two point driving layup
13-9
10:39
Walker Kessler misses two point jump shot
10:37
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
10:20
+3
Isaiah Mucius makes three point jump shot (Daivien Williamson assists)
16-9
9:47
+2
RJ Davis makes two point pullup jump shot
16-11
9:30
Walker Kessler personal foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
9:14
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
9:12
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
8:56
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point hook shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
16-13
8:40
+2
Daivien Williamson makes two point layup
18-13
8:33
RJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)
8:15
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
8:13
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
8:11
Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Love steals)
8:06
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
8:04
Carter Whitt defensive rebound
7:55
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
7:53
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
7:45
Garrison Brooks misses three point jump shot
7:43
Jonah Antonio defensive rebound
7:34
Carter Whitt misses two point jump shot
7:32
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
7:21
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
18-15
7:01
Carter Whitt turnover (traveling)
7:01
TV timeout
6:55
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
6:53
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
6:28
Carter Whitt turnover (traveling)
6:14
+3
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Armando Bacot assists)
18-18
5:55
Daivien Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Garrison Brooks steals)
5:41
+2
Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
18-20
5:24
Caleb Love shooting foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
5:24
+1
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-20
5:24
+1
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-20
5:09
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
5:09
+1
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-21
5:09
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:09
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
5:01
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
4:59
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
4:36
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
4:36
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
4:36
Kerwin Walton misses two point jump shot
4:34
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
4:15
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
4:13
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
4:08
Kerwin Walton turnover (lost ball) (Ismael Massoud steals)
4:00
TV timeout
3:50
+3
Isaiah Mucius makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wilkins assists)
23-21
3:24
+3
Caleb Love makes three point jump shot
23-24
3:12
Jahcobi Neath turnover (lost ball) (Armando Bacot steals)
3:01
Garrison Brooks offensive foul (Isaiah Mucius draws the foul)
3:01
Garrison Brooks turnover
2:48
Isaiah Mucius misses three point jump shot
2:46
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
2:46
Armando Bacot personal foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
2:46
+1
Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-24
2:46
+1
Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-24
2:26
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point turnaround hook shot (Caleb Love assists)
25-26
2:03
Ody Oguama misses two point layup
2:01
Ismael Massoud offensive rebound
1:55
+3
Daivien Williamson makes three point jump shot (Jonah Antonio assists)
28-26
1:48
Armando Bacot offensive foul
1:48
Armando Bacot turnover
1:38
Caleb Love blocks Daivien Williamson's two point layup
1:36
Caleb Love defensive rebound
1:29
+2
Kerwin Walton makes two point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
28-28
1:04
+2
Isaiah Mucius makes two point turnaround jump shot
30-28
0:50
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
0:48
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
0:22
+3
Daivien Williamson makes three point step back jump shot
33-28
0:05
+3
Caleb Love makes three point jump shot
33-31
0:00
End of period
