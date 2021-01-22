|
20:00
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd vs. Neemias Queta (Brock Miller gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists)
|
0-2
|
19:41
|
|
|
Kendle Moore shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
19:36
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Marco Anthony turnover (lost ball) (James Moors steals)
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
James Moors turnover (lost ball) (Justin Bean steals)
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point dunk
|
0-5
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:28
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
4-5
|
17:56
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks David Roddy's two point layup
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point hook shot
|
6-5
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|
6-8
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|
9-8
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
9-10
|
15:53
|
|
|
James Moors turnover (lost ball) (Justin Bean steals)
|
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
15:10
|
|
|
James Moors misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
9-15
|
14:38
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)
|
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point layup
|
9-17
|
14:33
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Brock Miller defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-18
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-19
|
13:44
|
|
+3
|
Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|
12-19
|
13:25
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Dischon Thomas steals)
|
|
13:15
|
|
+3
|
Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
15-19
|
12:50
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses two point layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
17-19
|
12:21
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup
|
17-21
|
11:39
|
|
+3
|
Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
20-21
|
11:19
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|
22-21
|
10:35
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Neemias Queta personal foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Jump ball. Trevin Dorius vs. Isaiah Stevens (Isaiah Stevens gains possession)
|
|
9:28
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
25-21
|
9:19
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Brock Miller personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
David Roddy personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Byrd makes two point layup
|
27-21
|
7:49
|
|
|
Justin Bean turnover (bad pass) (P.J. Byrd steals)
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks James Moors's two point layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Steven Ashworth makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
27-23
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point hook shot
|
29-23
|
4:59
|
|
|
Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Brock Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
29-24
|
4:11
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
29-25
|
3:55
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
32-25
|
3:45
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Steven Ashworth makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists)
|
32-27
|
3:19
|
|
|
David Roddy shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-28
|
3:08
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|
34-28
|
2:50
|
|
|
John Tonje personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-29
|
2:50
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|
34-31
|
2:23
|
|
|
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
34-33
|
1:30
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Marco Anthony shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|
|
1:13
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-33
|
1:01
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Brock Miller personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Kendle Moore personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-34
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-35
|
0:11
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-35
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-35
|
0:05
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|