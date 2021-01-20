|
20:00
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Luka Garza (Race Thompson gains possession)
19:45
Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass) (Luka Garza steals)
19:20
+2
Luka Garza makes two point hook shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
0-2
18:46
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Rob Phinisee assists)
2-2
18:30
+3
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
2-5
18:11
+3
Rob Phinisee makes three point jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
5-5
17:50
+2
Luka Garza makes two point hook shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
5-7
17:34
Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
17:32
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
17:28
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point tip shot
7-7
17:14
+2
Luka Garza makes two point reverse layup
7-9
17:14
Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
17:14
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-10
17:03
Race Thompson misses two point jump shot
17:01
Luka Garza defensive rebound
17:02
Race Thompson personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
16:48
Race Thompson personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
16:40
Rob Phinisee blocks Joe Wieskamp's two point layup
16:38
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
16:25
+2
Rob Phinisee makes two point layup
9-10
16:18
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
16:16
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
16:10
Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
16:10
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-10
16:10
Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:10
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
15:55
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
15:53
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
15:46
Luka Garza blocks Aljami Durham's two point jump shot
15:44
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
15:31
Rob Phinisee blocks CJ Fredrick's two point layup
15:29
CJ Fredrick offensive rebound
15:00
+3
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
10-13
14:49
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point hook shot
14:47
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
14:40
Luka Garza misses two point layup
14:38
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
14:34
Luka Garza shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
14:34
TV timeout
14:34
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:34
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-13
14:12
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
14:10
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
14:04
+3
Rob Phinisee makes three point step back jump shot
14-13
13:40
Jerome Hunter blocks Luka Garza's two point layup
13:38
Luka Garza offensive rebound
13:28
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup
14-15
13:16
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
13:14
Anthony Leal offensive rebound
13:06
+2
Anthony Leal makes two point layup
16-15
12:53
+3
Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
16-18
12:29
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Anthony Leal assists)
18-18
12:06
+2
Joe Wieskamp makes two point step back jump shot
18-20
11:55
Jerome Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Joe Wieskamp steals)
11:47
+2
Joe Wieskamp makes two point dunk
18-22
11:31
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
11:29
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
11:23
+3
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
18-25
11:21
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
11:21
TV timeout
10:50
Aljami Durham misses three point step back jump shot
10:48
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
10:24
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
10:22
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
10:00
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
9:58
Hoosiers offensive rebound
9:42
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point floating jump shot
20-25
9:30
+2
Jack Nunge makes two point layup (Joe Wieskamp assists)
20-27
9:15
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Anthony Leal assists)
23-27
8:48
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
8:46
Race Thompson defensive rebound
8:37
Joe Wieskamp personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
8:29
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover
8:20
Armaan Franklin personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
8:09
Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
8:07
Race Thompson defensive rebound
7:52
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
7:50
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
7:30
Keegan Murray turnover (traveling)
7:30
TV timeout
7:11
Jerome Hunter misses two point layup
7:09
Race Thompson offensive rebound
7:09
Jack Nunge personal foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
7:08
Patrick McCaffery personal foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
7:02
Race Thompson misses two point layup
7:00
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
6:41
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
6:39
Race Thompson defensive rebound
6:28
+3
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
26-27
6:04
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
6:02
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
5:51
+2
Luka Garza makes two point hook shot
26-29
5:41
Jerome Hunter turnover (bad pass)
5:13
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
26-31
4:56
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
4:54
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
4:49
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
4:47
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
4:44
Jordan Bohannon turnover (lost ball) (Rob Phinisee steals)
4:44
Jordan Bohannon personal foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
4:27
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
4:25
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
4:08
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
4:06
Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
4:00
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
3:58
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
3:43
+2
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup (Luka Garza assists)
26-33
3:27
+2
Jordan Geronimo makes two point dunk (Rob Phinisee assists)
28-33
3:17
+2
Connor McCaffery makes two point layup
28-35
3:15
TV timeout
2:50
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (bad pass) (Joe Wieskamp steals)
2:34
Jordan Geronimo shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
2:34
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-36
2:34
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-37
2:11
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
2:09
Hoosiers offensive rebound
2:08
Connor McCaffery personal foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
1:58
+1
Jordan Geronimo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-37
1:29
Jordan Geronimo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:29
Luka Garza defensive rebound
1:45
Luka Garza misses two point jump shot
1:43
Hoosiers defensive rebound
1:19
Joe Wieskamp shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
1:19
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-37
1:19
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:19
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
1:11
Jack Nunge turnover (bad pass)
0:47
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
0:45
Luka Garza defensive rebound
0:13
Hawkeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
0:03
Joe Toussaint personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
0:03
+1
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-37
0:03
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:03
Tony Perkins defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
