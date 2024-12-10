The Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 14 Michigan Wolverines are set to square off on Tuesday in the 2024 Jimmy V Classic. Coach John Calipari and Arkansas have reeled off two straight wins after suffering a 90-77 setback against Illinois on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, Michigan enters Tuesday's clash full of confidence after picking up seven consecutive victories, most recently beating Iowa 85-83. The Wolverines are 6-3 against the spread this season, while the Razorbacks are 2-6-1 ATS in 2024.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 9 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Michigan vs. Arkansas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 season on a 174-125 betting roll (+2196) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Michigan vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -3.5



Arkansas vs. Michigan over/under: 146 points

Arkansas vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -180, Arkansas +149

ARK: The Razorbacks are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

Arkansas vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine



Arkansas vs. Michigan streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks will be looking for a resume-building victory on Tuesday, so they'll come out firing against the Wolverines. Arkansas features three players averaging double-digit points per game this season, led by forward Adou Thiero. The junior is averaging 18.6 points per game and knocking down 61.5% of his field goals. He stuffed the stat sheet in Arkansas' 75-60 victory over UTSA on Saturday, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one block.

Guard Boogie Fland has also been an effective playmaker for John Calipari's squad. The freshman phenom is averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He's finished with six or more assists in four of his last five games and he'll look to get his teammates easy looks against Michigan. The Razorbacks are 5-0 in their last five games played in December and 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 meetings against an opponent from the Big Ten. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are dynamic on the defensive end of the floor. Michigan is holding its opponents to just 63.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in college basketball. As a team, the Wolverines are averaging 5.2 blocks per game, making it difficult for opponents to get easy looks on offense. Center Vladislav Goldin leads the team with 1.9 blocks per game.

Goldin has also been effective on offense, averaging 12.0 points per game. He's one of four players that is averaging at least 12.0 points per game for the Wolverines. Center Danny Wolf has recorded a double-double four times this season and enters Tuesday's bout averaging 12.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. In addition, Michigan is 7-0 in its last seven games and 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against an opponent from the SEC. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Arkansas vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.