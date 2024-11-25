The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (4-0) will take aim at their second top-five win of the season when they face the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones in the first round of the 2024 Maui Invitational on Monday night. Auburn went on the road and beat then-No. 4 Houston two weeks ago, and it has added wins over Kent State and North Alabama since then. Iowa State is facing its first ranked opponent of the year after winning its first three games by more than 25 points. The winner of this game will play the winner of Dayton and North Carolina in the semifinals.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Auburn is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under is 146.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -4.5

Iowa State vs. Auburn over/under: 146.5 points

Iowa State vs. Auburn money line: Auburn: -192, Iowa State: +160

Why Auburn can cover

While Iowa State has yet to prove itself against a strong opponent, Auburn already boasts a win over then-No. 4 Houston two weeks ago. The Tigers added a 102-69 win over North Alabama last Monday, as All-American Johni Broome knocked down 13 of 17 shots to finish with 30 points and 17 rebounds. Big man Dylan Cardwell added 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting in a game where head coach Bruce Pearl was able to rest his stars down the stretch.

Every Auburn starter finished in double figures in that blowout, as Denver Jones had 13 points and nine assists. Iowa State has been among the least active teams in Division I to open the season, which could hurt them as the competition level increases drastically on Monday night. Auburn has covered the spread in five straight November games, and it has won 10 of its last 11 games dating back to last season.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State might lack experience against high-level competition this season, but it is also well rested heading into this event. The Cyclones have played on each Monday in November, giving them a routine that could pay dividends as they continue that trend this week. They went 29-8 last season and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, and they have five double-digit scorers so far this year.

Backcourt players Curtis Jones (15 ppg), Tamin Lipsey (13.7) and Keshon Gilbert (12.3) lead the way, while St. Mary's transfer Joshua Jefferson posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in an 87-52 win over IUI last Monday. He knocked down all seven of his attempts from the floor and will play a key role in matching Broome in this game. Iowa State has covered the spread in six of its last nine games dating back to last season.

How to make Iowa State vs. Auburn picks

