The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1) will try to extend their 10-game winning streak and remain unbeaten in SEC play when they host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2) on Saturday night. Auburn has played several close games lately, including a 70-68 win at then-No. 23 Georgia last Saturday. Tennessee bounced back from a 76-75 loss at Vanderbilt with a 68-56 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday. Auburn has won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams, but Tennessee notched a 92-84 win at home in last year's matchup.

Auburn vs. Tennessee spread: Auburn -5.5

Auburn vs. Tennessee over/under: 141 points

Auburn vs. Tennessee money line: Auburn: -235, Tennessee: +192

Auburn vs. Tennessee streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn sits atop the national polls after winning 17 of its first 18 games this season, including its current 10-game winning streak. All-American Johni Broome suffered an ankle injury in a win at South Carolina two weeks ago, and he missed wins over then-No. 15 Mississippi State and then-No. 23 Georgia last week. Broome, who averages 17.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, is questionable to play on Saturday night.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they have five other players scoring in double figures, including senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara at 13.1 points per game. Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford had a game-high 24 points on 7 of 13 shooting off the bench in the win over Georgia last Saturday. The Tigers have covered the spread at a 13-6 clip in their last 19 Saturday home games.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee was the final unbeaten team in college basketball when it went 14-0 to open the campaign, including wins over Baylor, Illinois and Arkansas. The Vols have added wins over Texas, Georgia and most recently Mississippi State, covering the spread as 9-point home favorites. Senior guard Chaz Lanier scored 23 points and shot 5 of 12 from 3-point range, while senior guard Zakai Zeigler added nine points and seven assists.

Lanier, a North Florida transfer, leads Tennessee with 18.4 points per game, despite going through a rough stretch earlier this month. Zeigler is averaging 12.2 points and 7.6 assists, putting him among the nation's leaders in dimes. The Vols are an elite defensive team and have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 games. Third-leading scorer Jordan Gainey is questionable to play due to flu-like symptoms.

How to make Auburn vs. Tennessee picks

