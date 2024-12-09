The No. 15 Baylor Bears will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats in an in-state rivalry game on Monday on CBS Sports Network. Baylor is 5-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Abilene Christian is 6-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. These schools are separated by less than 200 miles, and the Bears are 2-0 all-time versus the Wildcats. ACU is 4-3 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Baylor is 3-5 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. The Bears are favored by 22.5 points in the latest Abilene Christian vs. Baylor odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 143 points. Before entering any Baylor vs. Abilene Christian picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 season on a 174-125 betting roll (+2196) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Abilene Christian vs. Baylor. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Baylor vs. ACU:

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian spread: Baylor -22.5

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian over/under: 143 points

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian money line: Baylor: -7143, Abilene Christian: +1925

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian picks: See picks at SportsLine

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Baylor can cover

Last Wednesday, Baylor was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as it fell 76-72 to the UConn Huskies. Despite the defeat, Robert O. Wright III, dropped 22 points, while Norchad Omier who had 14 points and seven rebounds. Former Duke player, Jeremy Roach, scored nine points before leaving due to a concussion, and he's doubtful to suit up on Monday.

Fortunately, the Bears have plenty of players who can fill Roach's void as Baylor has five players averaging at least 11 points per game. Omier is putting up 15.6 points and 10 rebounds a game in his first year with the program after two years at Miami (FL) and two years at Arkansas State. Baylor ranks 22nd in the nation in offensive rating, and it has an impressive history versus ACU, winning each of the two previous matchups by at least 27 points. See which team to pick here.

Why the Abilene Christian can cover

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian beat New Mexico State 78-70 on Wednesday. ACU relied on the efforts of Hunter Jack Madden, who went 6 for 10 en route to 24 points, and Quion Williams, who produced 20 points plus eight rebounds. The Wildcats' starters outscored the Aggies' starters 67-35.

ACU has strengths which could make this game competitive, including its work on the glass. The Wildcats allow the fifth-fewest rebounds per game in college basketball, and the seventh-fewest offensive boards per game. They also have efficient scorers as leading scorer, Leonardo Bettiol, leads the WAC in field goal percentage, while Madden leads the conference in free throw percentage. Also, Abilene Christian has the spread advantage as Baylor has failed to cover in four straight contests. See which team to pick here.

How to make Baylor vs. Abilene Christian picks

The model has simulated Abilene Christian vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Abilene Christian, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Abilene Christian vs. Baylor spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.