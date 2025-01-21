Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bethune-Cook. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Bethune-Cook. is up 27-24 over Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Bethune-Cook. came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-14, Bethune-Cook. 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 3-0 against Bethune-Cook. since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Moore Gymnasium. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Florida A&M and fell 86-76.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Bethune-Cook.). They put the hurt on Miss Valley State with a sharp 83-58 victory on Saturday. With the Wildcats ahead 42-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Bethune-Cook. was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat dropped their record down to 3-14. As for Bethune-Cook., they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 5-10 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 3-0 ATS vs. Bethune-Cook. across their last three meetings.

Arkansas Pine Bluff didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 76-72 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas Pine Bluff since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a big 13-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won all of the games they've played against Bethune-Cook. in the last 3 years.