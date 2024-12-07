Just when things looked to be turning for the better for Creighton, the team has been dealt a big blow on offense as junior starting shooting guard Pop Isaacs' season is over, a source told CBS Sports. Isaacs is going to have a second hip surgery -- he had one in the spring -- which will end his season.

Isaacs is eligible for a redshirt season, meaning he'll be able to come back and play for Creighton the next two seasons. Isaacs, who began his career at Texas Tech, was averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and just scored season-high 27 points vs. Kansas in Creighton's 76-73 home win on Wednesday night.

The source told CBS Sports that Isaacs was playing through discomfort in the preseason, and the pain only continued to get worse as November went along.

Without him, the Bluejays are down a crucial scorer. It could be a huge blow for a Creighton team that was spotty up until the KU win on Wednesday. The Bluejays were a projected top-15 team in the preseason but are 6-3 and looking to find a groove after the dominant victory against Kansas. Creighton plays UNLV at home on Saturday, then is at Alabama on Dec. 14.