The No. 12 Duke Blue Devils (3-1) will play their first true road game of the season when they face the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (2-1) on Friday night. Duke suffered its first loss of the campaign against then-No. 19 Kentucky in Atlanta last week, but it responded with an 86-35 win over Wofford on Saturday. Arizona opened the season with a pair of blowout wins before falling to Wisconsin in a 103-88 final last Friday. This is the first meeting between the Blue Devils and Wildcats in Tucson since 1991.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is favored by 1 point in the latest Arizona vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 160.5 points.

Arizona vs. Duke spread: Arizona -1

Arizona vs. Duke over/under: 160.5 points

Arizona vs. Duke money line: Arizona: -124, Duke: +104

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona has already notched a pair of blowout wins at home this season, starting with a 93-64 win over Canisius. Veteran guard Caleb Love had 17 points, six assists and four rebounds, while junior guard Jaden Bradley added 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting. The Wildcats easily covered the spread as 33-point favorites in a 102-44 win over Old Dominion in their other home game, as Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Awaka had nine points and 13 rebounds in a loss at Wisconsin last Friday, as the Wildcats were unable to overcome a 41-point performance from Badgers star John Tonje. Love played three years at North Carolina before transferring to Arizona last season, scoring 28 points when the Tar Heels beat Duke in the 2022 Final Four. The Wildcats are 17-1 in their last 18 home games, and they are 19-1 in their last 20 November games.

Why Duke can cover

Duke has posted three blowout wins of its own so far this season, scoring more than 85 points in victories over Maine, Army and Wofford. The Blue Devils were 26-point favorites in their 86-35 win over Wofford last Saturday, allowing their fewest points in a game since 1960. They led by as many as 51 points in their most lopsided win of the season, bouncing back from their loss to Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Five-star freshman guard Cooper Flagg leads Duke with 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, finishing with 26 points and 11 rebounds against Kentucky. Freshman guard Kon Knueppel is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, while junior guard Tyrese Proctor is adding 12.8 points. The Blue Devils have covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

