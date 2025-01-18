Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Chattanooga 11-7, Furman 15-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chattanooga has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Wednesday, Chattanooga needed a bit of extra time to put away Wofford. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terriers , sneaking past 83-81. Having forecasted a close win for the Mocs, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Furman posted their closest victory since December 4, 2024 on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over ETSU.

Chattanooga has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Furman, their victory bumped their record up to 15-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Chattanooga has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga lost to Furman on the road by a decisive 82-65 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can Chattanooga avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.