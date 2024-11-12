Who's Playing
Little Rock Trojans @ Arkansas State Red Wolves
Current Records: Little Rock 1-1, Arkansas State 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.30
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Arkansas State will face Little Rock after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 171.5 points. Arkansas State fell 88-79 to Alabama. The Red Wolves haven't had much luck with the Crimson Tide recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kobe Julien, who posted 20 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Taryn Todd, who scored 18 points plus six rebounds and three steals.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Little Rock, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-67 loss to Winthrop on Saturday.
Arkansas State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Little Rock, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 1-1.
Arkansas State came up short against Little Rock when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 77-66. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Going forward, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. They finished last season with an 18-11-1 record against the spread.
Odds
Arkansas State is a big 15-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Wolves, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 13-point favorite.
The over/under is 157.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arkansas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Little Rock.
- Dec 01, 2023 - Little Rock 77 vs. Arkansas State 66
- Dec 22, 2022 - Arkansas State 77 vs. Little Rock 75
- Feb 13, 2021 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 12, 2021 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Little Rock 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Little Rock 81 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Feb 08, 2020 - Little Rock 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
- Feb 23, 2019 - Arkansas State 72 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Little Rock 83
- Feb 17, 2018 - Little Rock 82 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arkansas State 70 vs. Little Rock 62