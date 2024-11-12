Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Little Rock 1-1, Arkansas State 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Arkansas State will face Little Rock after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 171.5 points. Arkansas State fell 88-79 to Alabama. The Red Wolves haven't had much luck with the Crimson Tide recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kobe Julien, who posted 20 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Taryn Todd, who scored 18 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Little Rock, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-67 loss to Winthrop on Saturday.

Arkansas State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Little Rock, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 1-1.

Arkansas State came up short against Little Rock when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 77-66. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Going forward, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. They finished last season with an 18-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 15-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Wolves, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Little Rock.