Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: UNCW 14-5, Charleston 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charleston Cougars and the UNCW Seahawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. The Cougars will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Charleston's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Northeastern on Saturday. Charleston skirted past Northeastern 87-85.

Charleston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Deywilk Tavarez, who went 8 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points plus two steals. What's more, Tavarez also posted a 64.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Ante Brzovic was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCW was able to grind out a solid win over William & Mary on Monday, taking the game 85-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Seahawks.

Bo Montgomery was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Northeastern on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Newby, who earned 18 points.

Charleston is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for UNCW, their victory bumped their record up to 14-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Charleston is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Charleston is a slight 2-point favorite against UNCW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

UNCW has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charleston.