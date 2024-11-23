Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: N. Illinois 2-3, DePaul 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N. Illinois Huskies at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.8 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, DePaul earned a 78-69 victory over Eastern Illinois. The 78-point effort marked the Blue Demons' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

DePaul's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jacob Meyer, who scored 16 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals. Conor Enright was another key player, earning seven points plus 11 assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois entered their contest against Elon on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. N. Illinois took a serious blow against Elon, falling 75-48. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Huskies have suffered since February 17th.

N. Illinois' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of James Dent Jr., who had 16 points, and Quaran Mcpherson, who scored nine points plus four steals. What's more, Mcpherson also posted a 57.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

DePaul's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0. As for N. Illinois, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: DePaul has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 12.4 threes per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

DePaul came up short against N. Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 89-79. Can DePaul avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.