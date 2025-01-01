Who's Playing

Current Records: Youngstown State 9-5, IUI 5-10

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

After four games on the road, IUI is heading back home. They and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

IUI is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Milwaukee on Sunday. IUI took an 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Jaguars in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost nine in a row.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Sunday. They walked away with a 73-64 victory over the Titans. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

IUI's loss dropped their record down to 5-10. As for Youngstown State, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: IUI has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Youngstown State, though, as they've only made 28.6% of their threes this season. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Youngstown State will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI was pulverized by Youngstown State 78-50 in their previous matchup back in January. Can IUI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUI.