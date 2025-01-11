Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: BYU 10-4, TCU 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.95

What to Know

TCU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

TCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell victim to a painful 65-46 defeat at the hands of Houston. The matchup marked the Horned Frogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, TCU struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, BYU entered their match against Texas Tech on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. BYU fell 72-67 to Texas Tech. The Cougars have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mawot Mag, who went 5 for 9 en route to 11 points plus five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Houston on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

TCU dropped their record down to 8-6 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for BYU, their loss ended a 14-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-4.

TCU came up short against BYU in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 87-75. Will TCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

BYU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.