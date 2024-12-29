Who's Playing

Schreiner Mountaineers @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Schreiner 0-3, TX A&M-CC 7-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders and the Schreiner Mountaineers will round out the year against one another at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Dugan Wellness Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

TX A&M-CC is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 117 points on Wednesday, they were much more limited against Houston on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: TX A&M-CC lost to the Cougars, and TX A&M-CC lost bad. The score wound up at 87-51. The contest marked the Islanders' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Garry Clark, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three).

Meanwhile, Schreiner had to start their season on the road on Thursday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 101-57 defeat at the hands of Incarnate Word. The Mountaineers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-23.

TX A&M-CC dropped their record down to 7-6 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Schreiner, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything went TX A&M-CC's way against Schreiner in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as TX A&M-CC made off with an 84-61 victory. In that game, TX A&M-CC amassed a halftime lead of 45-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won both of the games they've played against Schreiner in the last 2 years.