Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Utah Tech 6-12, Utah Valley 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Center. The Trailblazers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, Utah Tech fell victim to a painful 82-62 loss at the hands of Seattle. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Trailblazers have suffered against the Redhawks since February 6, 2021.

Utah Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Utah Tech's loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for Utah Valley, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Utah Tech came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 84-71. Can Utah Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Utah Tech.