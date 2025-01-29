Who's Playing
American Eagles @ Lafayette Leopards
Current Records: American 12-9, Lafayette 8-13
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center. The Leopards are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Eagles in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Lafayette is hoping to do what Colgate couldn't on Saturday: put an end to American's winning streak, which now stands at five games. American managed an 81-77 win over Colgate.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead American to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matt Rogers, who went 9 for 14 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Elijah Stephens was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.
The experts predicted a close game and a win for Lafayette on Saturday, but boy were they wrong. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 86-47 bruising that Lehigh dished out on Saturday. The contest marked the Leopards' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lafayette struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
American's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9. As for Lafayette, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.
American came up short against Lafayette when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 68-62. Can American avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Lafayette is a slight 1.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 131.5 points.
Series History
Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Lafayette 68 vs. American 62
- Jan 31, 2024 - American 69 vs. Lafayette 66
- Mar 05, 2023 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 76
- Jan 18, 2023 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 59
- Dec 30, 2022 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 47
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lafayette 71 vs. American 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - Lafayette 69 vs. American 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - American 79 vs. Lafayette 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. American 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 68