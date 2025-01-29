Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: American 12-9, Lafayette 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kirby Sports Center. The Leopards are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Eagles in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Lafayette is hoping to do what Colgate couldn't on Saturday: put an end to American's winning streak, which now stands at five games. American managed an 81-77 win over Colgate.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead American to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matt Rogers, who went 9 for 14 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Elijah Stephens was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Lafayette on Saturday, but boy were they wrong. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 86-47 bruising that Lehigh dished out on Saturday. The contest marked the Leopards' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lafayette struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

American's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9. As for Lafayette, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

American came up short against Lafayette when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 68-62. Can American avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lafayette is a slight 1.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.