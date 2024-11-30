The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Southern Jaguars (2-4) on Saturday morning. Louisiana Tech went 3-0 in the Gulf Coast Showcase earlier this week, picking up wins over Southern Illinois, Richmond and Eastern Kentucky. Southern has lost all four of its games against Division I opponents, but it is coming off a 121-58 win over NCCAA member Champion Christian on Monday. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2022, when Louisiana Tech notched a 74-59 win.

Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. Louisiana Tech is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Southern odds, while the over/under is 139 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Southern vs. Louisiana Tech picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Louisiana Tech-Southern. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern spread: Louisiana Tech -13.5

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern over/under: 139 points

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern money line: Louisiana Tech: -1449, Southern: +810

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Louisiana Tech has won all seven of its games to open the season, including all five of its games against Division I opponents. The Bulldogs have not been double-digit favorites in any of those contests, so they have exceeded the betting market's expectations to this point. In fact, they are now 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 November games.

Senior forward Daniel Batcho, who started his career at Texas Tech, is averaging a team-high 19.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by junior guard Amaree Abram (16.0) and sophomore guard Kaden Cooper (13.4). Southern has lost five straight road games and only has one win in its last six games against Louisiana Tech.

Why Southern can cover

As strong as Louisiana Tech has looked to open the season, it only covered the spread once in its three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Bulldogs were pushed to overtime by Southern Illinois on Monday before beating Richmond by just three points on Tuesday. Southern put together an impressive performance at then-No. 23 Texas A&M last Wednesday, easily covering the spread as a 25.5-point underdog.

The Jaguars held a 16-point lead in the first half before the Aggies took over in the second half. Senior guard Tidjiane Dioumassi leads Southern with 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Jordan Johnson is scoring 9.2 points. Senior forward DaMariee Jones is chipping in 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

