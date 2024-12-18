The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they face the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (8-2) in the 2024 Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night. Oklahoma is coming off an 80-65 win over rival Oklahoma State on Saturday in the first Bedlam meeting since the Sooners left the Big 12 for the SEC. The Sooners were 10-0 heading into last year's Jumpman Invitational, which they lost to North Carolina. Michigan had its seven-game winning streak snapped in an 89-87 loss to Arkansas last Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Michigan is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under is 151 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Michigan could easily be entering this matchup with an unbeaten record of its own, as its two losses have come by a combined four points against Wake Forest and Arkansas. The Wolverines rattled off seven consecutive wins following their loss to the Demon Deacons, including impressive performances against then-No. 22 Xavier and then-No. 11 Wisconsin. They also picked up a win against Iowa earlier this month.

The Wolverines have four players scoring in double figures, paced by big man Vladislav Goldin (12.5 points per game). He is followed by Danny Wolf (12.3), Roddy Gayle Jr. (12.3) and Tre Donaldson (11.8). Oklahoma has been remarkably bad on Wednesdays, covering the spread just one time in its last 11 games.

Oklahoma is off to another excellent start under head coach Porter Moser, entering this event with a 10-0 record for the second consecutive season. The Sooners have a much higher ceiling than last year due to standout freshman Jeremiah Fears, who is averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He has also cut down on his turnovers lately, averaging 3.2 over his last five games after averaging 4.4 in his first five games.

The Sooners have already knocked off one ranked opponent this season, beating then-No. 24 Arizona last month behind a season-high 26 points from Fears. They were able to build on their momentum with an 80-65 win over rival Oklahoma State on Saturday, while Michigan could be rusty after sitting out the last week. The Sooners are averaging a whopping 10.2 steals per game, which does not bode well for a Michigan team that is averaging 15.3 turnovers per game.

