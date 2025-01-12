A Big Ten battle will take place on Sunday when the Purdue Boilermakers host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Boilermakers are currently ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after a 12-4 start and a 4-1 record in conference play. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are 12-3 on the season and 2-2 in the league. Purdue has won four of the last five head-to-head matchups but Nebraska has managed to cover the spread in two of the past three meetings.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under is 140.5 points.





Purdue vs. Nebraska spread: Purdue -8.5

Purdue vs. Nebraska over/under: 140.5 points

Purdue vs. Nebraska money line: Purdue -394, Nebraska +307

Why Purdue can cover

It's already been a rollercoaster season for the Boilermakers, who won their first four games, had a 4-4 stretch, and now have won four games in a row once again (all by double-digits). Most recently, Purdue managed a 68-50 win over Rutgers on Thursday as 4-point favorites on the road.

Braden Smith controlled the action on both ends of the floor, finishing with 16 points, 14 assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. The third-year guard led the Big Ten in assists (7.5 assists per game) last season and he's been even better in 2024-25, leading the conference with 8.9 assists per game. Purdue has covered the spread in three consecutive games.

Why Nebraska can cover

Meanwhile, Nebraska had a six-game winning streak snapped on the road against Iowa on Tuesday. Brice Williams had a monster effort with 28 points but that wasn't enough to save the Cornhuskers from a 97-87 defeat at the hands of their border rivals. They allowed the Hawkeyes to go 17-for-35 from the 3-point line.

However, that was an uncharacteristic outing from Fred Hoiberg's squad, which ranks 21st in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (38.8%) and has only allowed opponents to shoot 30.8% from beyond the arc this year. Nebraska has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 games entering Sunday.





