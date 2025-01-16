We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Nebraska is 12-4 overall and 8-0 at home, while Rutgers is 9-8 overall and 0-3 on the road. These programs have split their last six matchups, with Nebraska prevailing, 67-56, in their last meeting in March 2024. The Cornhuskers are 9-7 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while the Scarlet Knights are 6-10-1.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers are favored by 9 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Rutgers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 147 points. Before entering any Rutgers vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on an 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Nebraska. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Nebraska vs. Rutgers:

Nebraska vs. Rutgers spread: Nebraska -9

Nebraska vs. Rutgers over/under: 147 points

Nebraska vs. Rutgers money line: Nebraska: -446, Rutgers: +343

Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nebraska vs. Rutgers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Nebraska can cover



Nebraska was dealt a punishing 104-68 defeat at the hands of No. 20 Purdue on Sunday, though the Cornhuskers still had their share of impressive performances. One came from Connor Essegian, who had 17 points plus five rebounds off the bench, while Berke Buyuktuncel had eight points, four steals, three rebounds, one block and one assist.

The Cornhuskers are facing a Rutgers team due for a letdown, as that's how the Scarlet Knights' season has gone. Rutgers won its last game, but the team is just 1-7 ATS following a victory this season. Meanwhile, Nebraska is 6-2 ATS over its last eight games and has covered in four straight home games. Fred Hoiberg's squad also has a go-to scorer in Brice Williams as the sixth-year player is fourth in the Big Ten with 18.8 points per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Rutgers can cover



Meanwhile, Rutgers came into Monday's contest having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. It came out on top against UCLA by a score of 75-68, with Ace Bailey the standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow five-star freshman, Dylan Harper, posted 18 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

The two stud freshmen, who were both top-three national prospects, per 247Sports, are both among the top three in scoring in the Big Ten. Harper leads at 20 ppg, with Bailey third at 19 ppg, but they do more than just put points on the scoreboard. Harper is also sixth in the conference in assists (4.4), while Bailey is top ten in the Big Ten in both rebounds (7.7) and blocks (1.3). They can exploit a vulnerable Nebraska perimeter defense, as the Cornhuskers allow 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, which is the 13th most among 364 Division I college basketball teams. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks

The model has simulated Rutgers vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Nebraska spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 195-134 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.