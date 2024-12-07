Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Notre Dame looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Syracuse.

Notre Dame entered the match with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Syracuse hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Syracuse 4-3, Notre Dame 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.11

What to Know

After four games on the road, Notre Dame is heading back home. They and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Notre Dame is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They fell victim to a painful 69-48 defeat at the hands of Georgia on Tuesday. The matchup marked the Fighting Irish's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Notre Dame struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Syracuse suffered their biggest loss since February 3rd on Tuesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 96-70 bruising that Tennessee dished out on Tuesday. The Orange were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Elijah Moore, who went 8 for 12 en route to 24 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Notre Dame now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Syracuse, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Notre Dame hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Notre Dame is a 5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.