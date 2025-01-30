The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten action on Thursday evening. Penn State is 13-8 overall, including 3-7 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 12-8 overall, including 4-5 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 76-74 loss to Michigan on Monday for their second straight defeat. The Buckeyes are coming off an 82-65 win over Iowa on Monday for their second straight victory.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday from Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State's University Park. Penn State is favored by 3 points in the latest Penn State vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 148.5 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Ohio State vs. Penn State game:

Penn State vs. Ohio State spread: Penn State -3

Penn State vs. Ohio State over/under: 148.5 points

Penn State vs. Ohio State money line: Penn State -152, Ohio State +127

OSU: The Buckeyes are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last four games

PSU.: The Nittany Lions have covered the spread in five straight games

Penn State vs. Ohio State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have won back-to-back games, and their winning streak began with a 73-70 victory at No. 11 Purdue to snap a three-game losing skid. Fifth-year senior Micah Parrish had 22 points and seven rebounds in the upset victory over Purdue, including scoring 17 of his 22 points in the second half. The Buckeyes carried that success into an 82-65 home victory over Iowa on Monday where Parrish had a team-high 18 points.

Penn State can be a challenging environment to play, but the road victory over Purdue proves the Buckeyes can take on a tough crowd. Ohio State is 2-1 over its last three road games with its only loss coming in that span coming in a 70-68 final at No. 24 Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have a combination of youth and experience in their lineup with two sophomores and a freshman also starting alongside junior guard Bruce Thornton. Thornton leads Ohio State in points (17.0) and assists (4.2 ) pergame and Ohio State has the 23rd-best shooting percentage (48.3%) in the nation.

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions return home following a pair of late losses, falling at Iowa 76-75 on Friday and then 76-72 at Michigan on Monday. Michigan closed the final 1:42 on a 9-0 run to escape with the victory. Penn State nearly erased a 10-point deficit over the final seven minutes on Friday for a near comeback victory. The Nittany Lions were just a few plays away from turning back-to-back losses into back-to-back wins and although Penn State has lost six of its last seven games, five of those losses came by six points or fewer, including two one-point defeats.

One of Penn State's biggest strengths is its balance as the Nittany Lions have six players averaging double-digit points per game this season. Ace Baldwin Jr., a fifth-year senior guard, leads Penn State at 14.3 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in two of his last four games. This balance has led to the No. 12 scoring offense in the nation (83.2 ppg) with the 17th-best shooting percentage (48.8%) this season.

