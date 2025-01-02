The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (12-1) will face an early-season test when they host the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) on Thursday night. Oregon has won three straight games since losing to UCLA on a last-second 3-pointer on Dec. 8, including an 89-49 win over Weber State on Sunday. Illinois has bounced back from a loss to No. 1 Tennessee with wins over Missouri and Chicago State. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2014.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under is 156.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Oregon vs. Illinois spread: Oregon -4.5

Oregon vs. Illinois over/under: 156.5 points

Oregon vs. Illinois money line: Oregon: -188, Illinois: +156

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon finished 11-0 in non-conference play this season, closing that portion of its schedule with an 89-49 win over Weber State on Sunday. The Ducks rank inside the top 25 nationally in 3-point defense, and they are also inside the top 100 in steal and turnover rates. They had five double-digit scorers against Weber State, led by 16 points from guard Jackson Shelstad.

The Ducks also have five double-digit scorers this season, led by Nate Bittle, who is averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds. Shelstad is adding 10.8 points, while Villanova transfer TJ Bamba is adding 10.4 points. Oregon has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, and Illinois has only covered once in its last five games.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has lost games to a pair of top-10 teams in Alabama and Tennessee, with its other loss coming in overtime at Northwestern. The Illini have also picked up top-20 wins over Arkansas and Wisconsin, so they have been tested early in the season. They are coming off wins over Missouri and Chicago State, scoring a season-high 117 points against the Cougars.

Kylan Boswell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, posting the seventh triple-double in school history. Star freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis leads Illinois with 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic is adding 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. The Illini have won five of their last six Big Ten games.

