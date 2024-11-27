The Oregon Ducks (6-0) will try to maintain their strong start to the season when they face the San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) in the 2024 Players Era Festival in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The winner of this game will punch its ticket to the championship game on Saturday. Oregon opened the event with an 80-70 win over No. 20 Texas A&M on Tuesday, while San Diego State took down No. 21 Creighton in a 71-53 final. The Ducks and Aztecs have not met in men's basketball since 1997.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Oregon is favored by 2.5 points in the latest San Diego State vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 138.5 points.

San Diego State vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -2.5

San Diego State vs. Oregon over/under: 138.5 points

San Diego State vs. Oregon money line: Oregon: -149, San Diego State: +125

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has won five of its first six games this season by double digits, with its lone single-digit win coming against Oregon State last Thursday. Senior center Nate Bittle had a career night with 23 points and 14 rebounds, scoring 17 points in the second half. The Ducks added an 80-70 win over No. 20 Texas A&M on Tuesday, despite entering that game as 4-point underdogs.

They scored the final 11 points of the game to take control after a back-and-forth start to the contest. Senior guard TJ Bamba had 18 points and three assists, while sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad added 16 points and four rebounds. The Ducks have won eight straight games against Mountain West opponents, and San Diego State has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State lost to No. 3 Gonzaga by 13 points last Monday, but it bounced back with a 71-53 win over No. 21 Creighton on Tuesday. The Aztecs were 5-point underdogs in a game where they dominated the second half. They outscored Creighton by 14 points following halftime, holding Ryan Kalkbrenner to just 11 points.

Sophomore guard BJ Davis led San Diego State with 18 points and nine rebounds, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor. Sophomore guard Miles Byrd had 16 points, while senior forward Nick Boyd added seven points, six rebounds and five assists. While the Aztecs have not been profitable dating back to the end of last season, Oregon is just 7-13 against the spread in its last 20 games.

