Patrick Tape recommits to Duke after first committing then withdrawing commitment from Blue Devils

Patrick Tape committed to Duke again over the weekend, according to 247Sports, capping a 12-day span in which the Columbia graduate transfer went from being uncommitted to committing to Duke and de-commiting from the Blue Devils before pledging to them again.

The 6-foot-10 former Ivy League standout first committed to Duke on March 24 before news broke on April 2 that he would reopen his recruitment. But by Sunday, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native was back on track to use his last season of eligibility with the Blue Devils.

He would add a needed veteran presence to a Duke front court that is expected to lose CBS Sports Freshman of The Year Vernon Carey Jr. to the NBA.

Duke struggled with depth on its front line at times in the 2019-20 season, especially when Carey was in foul trouble. The Blue Devils have reinforcements coming in a 2020 recruiting class ranked second nationally by 247Sports that includes 6-foot-8 forwards Jalen Johnson, Jaemyn Brakefield and Henry Coleman along with 7-footer Mark Williams.

But with the graduation of forwards Javin DeLaurier, Jack White and Justin Robinson, the Blue Devils are losing veteran reserves on their front line. That's where Tape -- if his latest commitment sticks -- will fill a gap as a role player potentially providing leadership, depth and interior defense.

Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds on 66.5 percent shooting as he earned All-Ivy League Honorable Mention honors during a breakout junior season in 2018-19. He sat out the 2019-20 season after suffering a toe injury. The Ivy League does not allow players to take medical redshirts or use remaining NCAA eligibility after they have graduated.

He also received interest from several other power conference schools and "strongly considered" Georgetown and Syracuse, according to 247Sports.