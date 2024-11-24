The Princeton Tigers (4-3) and Portland Pilots (2-4) will both be looking to salvage their trip to the 2024 Myrtle Beach Invitational when they meet in the seventh-place game on Sunday morning. Princeton has been favored in both of its losses at the tournament, falling to Wright State and Texas State. Expectations were lower for Portland entering the event, and the Pilots have lost to South Florida and Ohio as underdogs. This is the first of four games during the final day of the tournament.

Princeton vs. Portland spread: Princeton -11.5

Princeton vs. Portland over/under: 147 points

Princeton vs. Portland money line: Princeton -625, Portland +450

Princeton vs. Portland streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Princeton can cover

It has been a disappointing start to the tournament for Princeton, but the Tigers still have a chance to leave with positive momentum. They won four of their first five games to open the season, including road wins against Duquesne, Northeastern and Merrimack. Their lone loss came against Loyola Chicago in a 73-68 final.

Junior guard Xaivian Lee leads Princeton with 17.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game after pouring in 30 points against Texas State on Friday. He is joined in double figures by sophomore guard Dalen Davis (14.4), junior forward Caden Pierce (12.6) and senior guard Blake Peters (10.3). The Tigers are 16-3 in their last 19 November games, while Portland is 1-6 in its last seven Sunday games.

Why Portland can cover

Portland put together a pair of impressive outings before heading to Myrtle Beach, taking Oregon to overtime as a 27.5-point underdog. Freshman forward Todd Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman forward Austin Rapp added nine points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Pilots followed that performance with a 63-61 win at Long Beach State as 4.5-point underdogs last Saturday.

Rapp led Portland with 18 points in that upset, knocking down 5 of 8 attempts from 3-point range. Senior guard Vukasin Masic is averaging a team-high 13.6 points to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. The Pilots have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, while the Tigers have only covered once in their last five games.

