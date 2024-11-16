No. 13 Purdue upset No. 2 Alabama 87-78 in one of the marquee nonconference showdowns of the 2024-25 college basketball season on Friday night. With the upset win, the Boilermakers extended the nation's longest active nonconference win streak to 39, which ties Arizona (2011-14) for the fourth-longest in Division l history.
Purdue has now won its last 21 home games, the fourth-longest active streak among Division l teams. Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a game-high 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Purdue guard Braden Smith finished with a double-double (17 points, 10 assists) and backcourt teammate Fletcher Loyer added 17 points.
The Boilermakers jumped out to a 42-40 halftime advantage, but Alabama countered to take a 65-59 lead midway through the second half. Purdue ended the game on a 28-13 run during the final 10 minutes of regulation to seal the win.
Alabama freshman guard Labaron Philon continued his hot start with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Preseason National Player of the Year and returning All-American guard Mark Sears struggled to find his shot and finished with 15 points on 5 of 15 shooting.
Alabama has now lost its last seven road games against ranked opponents. The Crimson Tide went 0-4 against ranked foes on the road last season with losses to Creighton, Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky. This game was a rematch of last season's showdown in Toronto, a game Purdue won 92-86.
The Crimson Tide (3-1) will face Illinois next in Birmingham on Wednesday. Purdue (4-0) will travel to Milwaukee to face No. 15 Marquette next on Tuesday.