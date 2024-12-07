The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will face the Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) in a non-conference battle on Saturday morning in New York. St. John's returned from its trip to the Bahamas with a 77-64 win over Harvard last weekend, bouncing back from a 66-63 loss to Georgia. Kansas State has won four of its last five games, scoring a school-record 120 points in a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the Red Storm and the Wildcats since 1965.

Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena in Jamaica, New York. St. John's is favored by 10.5 points in the latest St. John's vs. Kansas State odds, while the over/under is 148.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

St. John's vs. Kansas State spread: St. John's -10.5

St. John's vs. Kansas State over/under: 148.5 points

St. John's vs. Kansas State money line: St. John's -515, Kansas State +385

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's has lost two games by a combined four points, so it could easily be entering this game with an unbeaten record. The Red Storm lost to then-No. 13 Baylor in double overtime at the Baha Mar Championship, but they bounced back with an 80-55 win over Virginia in the consolation game. They remained in the Bahamas for a 66-63 loss to Georgia before returning home with a 13-point win over Harvard last weekend.

Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. leads St. John's with 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while junior forward Zuby Ejiofor is adding 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond is a complete player who is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. The Red Storm have covered the spread in 10 of their last 14 games, and they are riding a seven-game home winning streak.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has won four of its last five games, with its lone loss coming by two points against Liberty in the Paradise Jam. The Wildcats responded with an 80-64 win over Longwood and a 120-73 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff to generate momentum heading into their first true road game of the season. Their 120-point outburst set a new school record, and they also finished with the second-most 3-pointers (21) in school history.

Senior guard Achor Achor scored a team-high 21 points off the bench, while five other Kansas State players finished in double figures. Senior guard David N'Guessan leads the Wildcats with 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while junior guard Brendan Hausen is adding 13.8 points. St. John's has only covered the spread once in its last six Saturday games.

