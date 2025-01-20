Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Brown 8-7, Cornell 10-5

What to Know

Brown and Cornell are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Newman Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Bears were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Brown came up short against Harvard and fell 80-67. The Bears have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Brown smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Cornell entered their tilt with Penn on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Quakers by a score of 86-76.

Brown's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7. As for Cornell, they pushed their record up to 10-5 with the victory, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Brown has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Brown took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Cornell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Brown.

Odds

Cornell is a big 8.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Cornell and Brown both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.