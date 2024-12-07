Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Wofford 4-5, Elon 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, Elon is heading back home. They will welcome the Wofford Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Elon didn't have too much trouble with Penn as they won 68-53.

Elon relied on the efforts of Matthew Van Komen, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds, and Sam Sherry, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds. Van Komen is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season.

Elon was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Penn only posted 11.

Meanwhile, everything went Wofford's way against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday as Wofford made off with an 88-64 win. The Terriers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Elon's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-3. As for Wofford, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Elon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.