Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: SIUE 4-2, Green Bay 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will welcome the SIUE Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Resch Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Green Bay is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Providence on Saturday. Green Bay fell 79-65 to Providence. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Green Bay's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Hall, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds, and Jeremiah Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hall a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

Meanwhile, SIUE waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 76-58 victory over the Golden Griffins.

SIUE was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted eight.

Green Bay's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for SIUE, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Green Bay came up short against SIUE in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 78-69. Will Green Bay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Green Bay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SIUE.