Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 2-5, Minnesota 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Minnesota. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The timing is sure in the Golden Gophers' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Wildcats have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Minnesota is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 57-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wake Forest on Friday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Minnesota struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Bethune-Cook., but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-64 loss to Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Bethune-Cook., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

Minnesota took their win against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 80-60. In that match, Minnesota amassed a halftime lead of 46-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 16.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.