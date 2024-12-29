Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SMU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but SMU is up 45-43 over Longwood.

SMU entered the game having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Longwood step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Longwood 11-3, SMU 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Lancers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the SMU Mustangs at 2:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Friday, Longwood strolled past NC Central with points to spare, taking the game 82-67.

Meanwhile, SMU came tearing into last Saturday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their game with ease, bagging a 103-77 victory over the Eagles. The Mustangs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 26 points or more this season.

Matt Cross was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 7 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was B.J. Edwards, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Longwood pushed their record up to 11-3 with the win, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for SMU, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Longwood has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, SMU is probably looking forward to this one considering their 17.5 advantage in the spread. This will be Longwood's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

SMU is a big 17.5-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

