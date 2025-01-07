Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Bowling Green 5-8, Western Michigan 3-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bowling Green has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Bowling Green will head into Friday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Friday after a huge 25-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Akron by a score of 71-68. The Falcons got off to an early lead (up 13 with 15:44 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Trey Thomas, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.6%).

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 76-70 to Toledo.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Chansey Willis Jr, who posted 21 points in addition to seven assists. Another player making a difference was JaVaughn Hannah, who had 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Bowling Green has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for Western Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Bowling Green has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given Bowling Green's sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 73-65 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Bowling Green repeat their success, or does Western Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.