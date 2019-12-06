Drive Chart
Utah-Oregon Preview

  Dec 06, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The Pac-12 championship game has largely been an afterthought for the rest of the country the past two seasons with the conference mostly out of contention when it comes to the all-important College Football Playoff.

That will be far from the case this year when there will be plenty of focus on how No. 5 Utah fares against No. 13 Oregon on Friday night and whether the Utes are worthy of being one of the top four teams in the country.

''We haven't paid a whole lot of attention to it,'' Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''We certainly understand the big picture, but you control the controllable and all we can control is trying to get a win on Friday against Oregon and then it is out of our hands at that point. We don't spend a lot of time thinking about it.''

The Utes (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) head into the final weekend with a slight edge over Big 12 title game participants Oklahoma and Baylor, which hold the next two spots in the playoff rankings. If No. 2 LSU takes care of business against No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday, there figures to be one spot open.

Utah, which has won eight straight games with seven of those victories coming by at least 18 points, would be in competition with the Big 12 champion for that No. 4 spot. But none of that will matter if the Utes can't handle the Ducks in a matchup of the conference's two top teams.

''We have a lot of talent on either side of the ball, offense and defense. They have a lot of talent on their side,'' Utes running back Zack Moss said. ''So there's going to be some fireworks for sure. It's going to be a bit chippy. It's just going to be a fun game to watch for sure.''

If Utah wins and gets squeezed out of the playoffs the consolation prize of the school's first Rose Bowl berth isn't too shabby.

That's all that the Ducks (10-2, 8-1, No. 13 CFP) are playing for after they lost 31-28 two weeks ago at Arizona State.

Despite the disappointment from that loss, Oregon is showing great progress in the second full season under coach Mario Cristobal, who has gotten the Ducks back into the national conversation after a three-year run when they went 20-18.

''We feel like the trajectory, it continues to go up and up and up,'' Cristobal said. ''At the rate that our players are developing both in the classroom and on the football field, the rate that we're acquiring talent, it's really exciting and it makes you want more and more and more. When we got here obviously there was some things to fix and get on track but Oregon has been great for a long, long time. We feel very obligated to uphold that legacy and that standard. We're driven to do so.''

RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Utah made it to this stage a year ago but fell 10-3 to Washington in a game played without the team's top two offensive players in Moss and quarterback Tyler Huntley. Both are healthy this year and the Utes are eager to complete the job and win their first conference championship since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

''This is the reason we came back,'' cornerback Julian Blackmon said. ''We didn't come back to lose. We came back to win. We came back to finish. We're just excited for this opportunity and we've just got to execute it.''

SLOWING DOWN

Oregon's offense has run into some problems the past two weeks after averaging more than 41 points per game the previous five contests. The Ducks were held to just seven points in the first three quarters against Arizona State and needed a late touchdown to break 20 in last week's 24-10 victory over Oregon State. Justin Herbert was held to a season-low 174 yards passing against the Beavers.

''We didn't perform to our standard; we know that,'' Cristobal said. ''We gave up some really routine situations ad opportunities that we usually convert on and it's not good enough and it's on all of us. It's a little bit of everything. As you know, we don't play the blame game over here but you've seen enough tape to know that the things that we've done really well, we were off. And we were off not by much but off by this much means that you gave up 21-28 points that you could've scored and should've scored and we didn't do it.''

DOMINANT D

The Utes have been dominant on defense this season, holding six opponents to seven points or fewer. Utah leads the nation in run defense, allowing 56.3 yards per game and only 2.26 per carry. The Utes also rank in the top 10 in the nation and best in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (11.3 points per game) and total defense (241.6 yards per game), and held 11 of 12 opponents to under 100 yards rushing.

MOVING ON

This will be the sixth and final season the Pac-12 will play its title game in the home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. The game will move to the new stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas next year. The move to the Bay Area hasn't been a great one for the Pac-12, which played its first three title games on campus sites. Attendance topped 50,000 just once in the first five games - for a 2015 matchup between Stanford and USC - and dropped down to 35,134 last year.

AP Sports Writer Anne Peterson in Eugene, Oregon, and AP freelancer John Coon in Salt Lake City, contributed to this report

UTAH Utes

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46
(11:44 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley to ORE 48 for -2 yards (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
2 & 14 - UTAH 39
(11:52 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTH 39. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 43
(12:41 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 39 for -4 yards (56-B.Young).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 39
(13:08 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 43 for 4 yards (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAH 34
(13:16 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 36 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia). Penalty on ORE 5-K.Thibodeaux Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at UTH 34. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 27
(13:55 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 34 for 7 yards (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAH 32
(14:08 - 4th) Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 32. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30
(14:45 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 32 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye2-M.Wright).

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - OREG 30
(14:55 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 44 yards from ORE 30. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 30 for 4 yards (14-H.Woods).
No Gain
3 & 4 - OREG 30
(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 27
(0:39 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24
(1:08 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 27 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
Kickoff
(1:13 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 53 yards from UTH 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 24 for 12 yards (30-K.Santiago).

UTAH Utes
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(1:13 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 25
(1:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 24
(1:58 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 25 for -1 yard (35-T.Dye99-A.Faoliu).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(2:32 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to ORE 24 for 1 yard (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 40
(2:32 - 3rd) Penalty on ORE 21-T.Jeannis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 40. No Play.
+33 YD
1 & 20 - UTAH 27
(2:46 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss runs ob at ORE 40 for 33 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 37
(3:08 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ORE 46 for 17 yards. Penalty on UTH 85-H.Thedford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 32
(3:44 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 37 for 5 yards (35-T.Dye25-B.Breeze).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 23
(4:22 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 32 for 9 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(4:56 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 23 for -2 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
Kickoff
(4:56 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.

OREG Ducks
- FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - OREG 7
(5:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 2 - OREG 7
(5:38 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 7 for no gain (52-J.Penisini).
No Gain
2 & 2 - OREG 7
(5:43 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15
(6:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert to UTH 7 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess42-M.Tafua).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 25
(6:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 15 for 10 yards (20-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 25
(6:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26
(7:15 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to UTH 25 for 1 yard (26-T.Burgess).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50
(7:45 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 26 for 24 yards (29-N.Sewell26-T.Burgess).

UTAH Utes
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - UTAH 50
(7:49 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
+10 YD
3 & 12 - UTAH 40
(8:32 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 50 for 10 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
+1 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 39
(9:01 - 3rd) 8-D.Vickers pushed ob at UTH 40 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 42
(9:41 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 39 for -3 yards (50-P.Aumavae).

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 27 - OREG 1
(9:52 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 57 yards from ORE 1 to the UTH 42 downed by 43-N.Wiebe.
-20 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 21
(10:08 - 3rd) to ORE 1 FUMBLES. 10-J.Herbert to ORE 1 for no gain. Penalty on ORE 10-J.Herbert Illegal motion declined.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 18
(10:44 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 21 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess6-B.Anae).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 18
(10:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
Kickoff
(10:52 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 54 yards from UTH 35. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 18 for 7 yards (29-N.Sewell).

UTAH Utes
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:52 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24
(11:02 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 35
(11:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to ORE 24 for 11 yards (56-B.Young41-I.Slade-Matautia).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 35
(12:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Dixon to ORE 35 for no gain (25-B.Breeze).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 35
(12:18 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 50
(12:48 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley runs ob at ORE 35 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47
(13:19 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 50 for 3 yards (56-B.Young).

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - OREG 15
(13:27 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 39 yards from ORE 15. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - OREG 15
(13:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 13
(14:17 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 15 for 2 yards (99-L.Fotu42-M.Tafua).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10
(14:51 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 13 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 63 yards from UTH 35. 2-M.Wright pushed ob at ORE 20 for 18 yards (28-J.Guidry). Penalty on ORE 29-K.Williams Personal Foul declined. Penalty on ORE 80-B.Addison Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 20.

OREG Ducks
- Halftime (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 24
(0:16 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 27 for 3 yards (13-F.Bernard).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(1:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 24 for -1 yard (6-B.Anae).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 12
(1:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 25 for 13 yards (28-J.Guidry26-T.Burgess).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11
(2:15 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 12 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard).

UTAH Utes
- Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - UTAH 43
(2:23 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 32 yards from ORE 43 to ORE 11 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
No Gain
3 & 15 - UTAH 43
(2:28 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UTAH 43
(2:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
+16 YD
2 & 15 - UTAH 43
(2:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to ORE 27 for 16 yards (8-J.Holland).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38
(3:11 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 43 for -5 yards (8-J.Holland56-B.Young).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48
(3:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ORE 38 for 14 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38
(4:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins runs ob at UTH 48 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 34
(4:27 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 38 for 4 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(4:56 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 34 for 9 yards (8-J.Holland35-T.Dye).
Kickoff
(4:56 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.

OREG Ducks
- FG (12 plays, 57 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - OREG 12
(5:01 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - OREG 12
(5:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 7 - OREG 7
(5:06 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 54-C.Throckmorton False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 7. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - OREG 7
(5:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
No Gain
1 & 7 - OREG 7
(5:49 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to UTH 7 for no gain (32-M.Anae).
Penalty
1 & 14 - OREG 14
(5:56 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on UTH 14-J.Nurse Holding 7 yards enforced at UTH 14. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 9 - OREG 9
(6:21 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 68-S.Lemieux False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 9. No Play.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42
(6:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to UTH 9 for 33 yards (10-R.Hubert).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 47
(7:22 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 42 for 5 yards (42-M.Tafua10-R.Hubert).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 48
(8:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to UTH 47 for 5 yards (13-F.Bernard).
No Gain
2 & 6 - OREG 48
(8:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44
(8:36 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 48 for 4 yards (32-M.Anae).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31
(8:59 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 44 for 13 yards (26-T.Burgess13-F.Bernard).

UTAH Utes
- Downs (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - UTAH 31
(9:05 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ORE 31 for no gain (34-J.Scott99-A.Faoliu).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 37
(9:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ORE 31 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAH 37
(9:51 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Vele.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39
(10:21 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 37 for 2 yards (93-S.Kava).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41
(10:53 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORE 39 for 20 yards (4-T.Graham).
Kickoff
(11:02 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 41 for 38 yards (14-H.Woods).

OREG Ducks
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:02 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45
(11:11 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 45 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTH 1-J.Johnson Holding declined.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40
(11:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UTH 45 for 15 yards (26-T.Burgess).
Penalty
2 & 5 - OREG 35
(11:43 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 99-L.Fotu Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30
(12:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 35 for 5 yards (28-J.Guidry).

UTAH Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAH 26
(12:23 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 26. 8-J.Holland to ORE 30 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAH 26
(13:04 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 26 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 26
(13:40 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for no gain (35-T.Dye).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23
(14:14 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for 3 yards (25-B.Breeze).

OREG Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - OREG 28
(14:22 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 49 yards from ORE 28. 3-D.Simpkins runs ob at UTH 23 for no gain.
+16 YD
3 & 18 - OREG 12
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 28 for 16 yards (20-D.Lloyd13-F.Bernard).
-3 YD
2 & 15 - OREG 15
(0:31 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 12 for -3 yards (99-L.Fotu42-M.Tafua).
No Gain
1 & 15 - OREG 15
(0:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(0:35 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 54-C.Throckmorton False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 20. No Play.

UTAH Utes
- Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UTAH 38
(0:44 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins INTERCEPTED by 25-B.Breeze at ORE End Zone. 25-B.Breeze touchback.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20
(1:27 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss pushed ob at ORE 38 for 42 yards (23-V.McKinley).

OREG Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, -19 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 29 - OREG 38
(1:27 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 62 yards from ORE 38 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
Sack
3 & 15 - OREG 48
(1:41 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 38 for -14 yards. Penalty on ORE 10-J.Herbert Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ORE 38. (20-D.Lloyd).
No Gain
2 & 15 - OREG 48
(1:50 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 43
(1:50 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 58-P.Sewell False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 43
(1:55 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 43
(2:01 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 0 yards from ORE 43 blocked by 5-K.Thibodeaux. out of bounds at the UTH 43.
Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAH 38
(2:44 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 85-H.Thedford False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 38. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 41
(3:25 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 38 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa6-D.Lenoir).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 45
(3:59 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 41 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia6-D.Lenoir).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47
(3:59 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 45 for 2 yards (16-N.Pickett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 43
(3:59 - 1st) Team penalty on ORE Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 43. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(4:17 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 43 for 18 yards (8-J.Holland).
Kickoff
(4:17 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.

OREG Ducks
- FG (6 plays, 56 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - OREG 5
(4:21 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 6
(5:03 - 1st) 58-P.Sewell to UTH 5 for 1 yard (23-J.Blackmon).
Penalty
3 & 1 - OREG 1
(5:21 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 48-H.Kampmoyer False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 1. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - OREG 1
(5:55 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 1 for no gain (13-F.Bernard).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - OREG 2
(6:21 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to UTH 1 for 1 yard (26-T.Burgess).
+50 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 48
(6:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to UTH 2 for 50 yards (1-J.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39
(7:00 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 48 for 9 yards (5-T.Lewis).

UTAH Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 29
(7:08 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 32 yards from UTH 29 to ORE 39 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAH 29
(7:20 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe. Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels Holding declined.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 27
(7:20 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 29 for 2 yards (34-J.Scott56-B.Young).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 27
(7:29 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 29 for 2 yards (34-J.Scott56-B.Young). Penalty on ORE 25-B.Breeze Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTH 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(8:00 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 27 for 2 yards (90-D.Carlberg56-B.Young).
Kickoff
(8:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.

OREG Ducks
- TD (10 plays, 67 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - OREG 3
(8:03 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - OREG 15
(8:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at UTH 3 for 12 yards (14-J.Nurse).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 23
(9:11 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to UTH 15 for 8 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 23
(9:17 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 33
(9:52 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to UTH 23 for 10 yards (13-F.Bernard).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41
(10:30 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UTH 33 for 8 yards (28-J.Guidry).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46
(10:46 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to UTH 41 for 13 yards (23-J.Blackmon26-T.Burgess).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 37
(11:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert scrambles pushed ob at ORE 46 for 9 yards (1-J.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 11 - OREG 32
(11:28 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 36 for 4 yards. Penalty on UTH 6-B.Anae Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 32. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33
(11:43 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 32 for -1 yard (23-J.Blackmon).

UTAH Utes
- Downs (7 plays, 42 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - UTAH 33
(11:48 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 33 for no gain (25-B.Breeze99-A.Faoliu).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAH 33
(12:10 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 33 for no gain (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 36
(12:44 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers pushed ob at ORE 33 for 3 yards (4-T.Graham).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42
(13:23 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to ORE 36 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38
(13:52 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to ORE 42 for 20 yards (4-T.Graham).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 32
(14:25 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 38 for 6 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia8-J.Holland).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 32 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 8-D.Vickers.
UTAH
1 Pass
7 Rush
7 YDS
3:01 POS
-2 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 46
11:44
1-T.Huntley to ORE 48 for -2 yards (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
2ND & 14 UTAH 39
11:52
1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTH 39. No Play.
Sack
1ST & 10 UTAH 43
12:41
1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 39 for -4 yards (56-B.Young).
+4 YD
3RD & 1 UTAH 39
13:08
2-Z.Moss to UTH 43 for 4 yards (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
Penalty
3RD & 6 UTAH 34
13:16
1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 36 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia). Penalty on ORE 5-K.Thibodeaux Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at UTH 34. No Play.
+7 YD
2ND & 13 UTAH 27
13:55
1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 34 for 7 yards (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
2ND & 8 UTAH 32
14:08
Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 32. No Play.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UTAH 30
14:45
2-Z.Moss to UTH 32 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye2-M.Wright).
OREG
0 Pass
3 Rush
6 YDS
0:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 OREG 30
14:55
42-B.Maimone punts 44 yards from ORE 30. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 30 for 4 yards (14-H.Woods).
No Gain
3RD & 4 OREG 30
15:00
10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 1:13
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
23
Touchdown 1:20
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
03:43
pos
13
23
Field Goal 5:00
49-C.Lewis 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
43
yds
02:45
pos
7
23
Point After TD 10:52
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 11:02
1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
02:27
pos
6
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:01
49-C.Lewis 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
60
yds
03:58
pos
0
20
Point After TD 11:02
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 11:11
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 45 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTH 1-J.Johnson Holding declined.
4
plays
65
yds
01:10
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:21
49-C.Lewis 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
61
yds
02:39
pos
0
10
Point After TD 8:00
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:03
7-C.Verdell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
62
yds
03:43
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 7 8
Passing 8 5
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 4-11 2-11
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 309 300
Total Plays 53 52
Avg Gain 5.8 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 149 122
Rush Attempts 31 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 4.2
Net Yards Passing 160 178
Comp. - Att. 15-22 11-23
Yards Per Pass 7.3 7.7
Penalties - Yards 6-37 11-80
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-36.7 5-50.2
Return Yards 43 53
Punts - Returns 3-5 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 1-38 3-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 Utah 11-1 0015015
13 Oregon 10-2 10103023
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California
 160 PASS YDS 178
149 RUSH YDS 122
309 TOTAL YDS 300
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 167 2 1 152.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 167 2 1 152.9
T. Huntley 15/22 167 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 113 0
Z. Moss 19 113 0 42
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
T. Huntley 10 35 0 18
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Vickers 1 1 0 1
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Dixon 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
Z. Moss 3 3 41 1 24
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 1
S. Nacua 2 2 39 1 25
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
Br. Kuithe 4 2 22 0 20
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Dixon 2 1 20 0 20
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Simpkins 4 2 19 0 10
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
S. Enis 3 2 16 0 11
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Fotheringham 1 1 6 0 6
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Vickers 1 1 3 0 3
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Brumfield 1 1 1 0 1
D. Vele 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Vele 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Lloyd 6-0 1.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Burgess 6-3 0.0 0
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
F. Bernard 5-2 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 4-0 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 3-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Fotu 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Anae 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Anae 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Tafua 1-3 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Anae 1-1 0.0 0
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Nurse 1-0 0.0 0
N. Sewell 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Sewell 1-1 0.0 0
R. Hubert 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Hubert 1-1 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Redding 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 1
B. Lennon 3 36.7 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
D. Vickers 1 38.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 4 0
D. Simpkins 3 1.7 4 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 178 1 0 127.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 178 1 0 127.2
J. Herbert 11/23 178 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 98 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 98 1
C. Verdell 14 98 1 24
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
J. Herbert 6 16 0 13
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
C. Habibi-Likio 4 14 0 10
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
Tr. Dye 3 13 0 8
P. Sewell 58 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
P. Sewell 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 83 1
J. Johnson III 9 5 83 1 45
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 50 0
Ju. Johnson 4 1 50 0 50
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
J. Redd 6 3 35 0 15
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Addison 2 1 5 0 5
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
H. Kampmoyer 1 1 5 0 5
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Verdell 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 7-1 0.0 0
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
B. Breeze 6-1 0.0 1
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
B. Young 5-3 1.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 3-1 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Holland 3-1 0.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thibodeaux 2-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Aumavae 1-0 1.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 1-2 0.0 0
S. Kava 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kava 1-0 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 1-5 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 1-0 0.0 0
An. Faoliu 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
An. Faoliu 1-0 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 1-0 0.0 0
B. Dorlus 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dorlus 1-0 0.0 0
M. Funa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Funa 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
C. Lewis 3/3 30 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 50.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 50.2 0
B. Maimone 5 50.2 0 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 18 0
M. Wright 2 15.0 18 0
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Delgado 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Holland 1 2.0 2 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
K. Thibodeaux 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 25 3:12 7 42 Downs
8:00 UTAH 25 0:52 4 21 Punt
4:17 UTAH 25 2:16 5 22 Punt
1:27 UTAH 20 0:43 2 0 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 UTAH 23 1:51 3 3 Punt
11:02 UTAH 41 1:57 5 28 Downs
4:56 UTAH 25 2:33 8 48 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 UTAH 47 2:27 6 53 TD
9:41 UTAH 42 1:52 4 8 Downs
4:56 UTAH 25 3:43 8 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 UTAH 30 3:01 8 22
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 OREG 33 3:43 10 67 TD
7:00 OREG 39 2:39 6 56 FG
1:55 UTAH 43 0:28 4 -19 Punt
0:35 OREG 20 0:04 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 OREG 30 1:10 4 70 TD
8:59 OREG 31 3:58 12 57 FG
2:15 OREG 11 1:59 4 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 10 1:33 3 5 Punt
10:52 OREG 18 1:00 3 -17 Punt
7:45 UTAH 50 2:45 7 43 FG
1:13 OREG 24 0:34 3 6 Punt
