No. 9 Indiana out to build on momentum vs. No. 3 Ohio State
The Indiana Hoosiers are used to going against Ohio State when the Buckeyes are highly ranked. It will be different at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday.
This time, for the first time in program history, the No. 9 Hoosiers (4-0 Big Ten) will participate in a regular-season, top-10 matchup when they play No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) with first place at stake in the East Division.
Indiana has its highest ranking since it was No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967.
"We are not focused on the hype or the rankings. We are just trying to control what we can control," Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. "We need to go out and play Indiana football, tough, physical football, and that is what we are going to do each and every week."
While Indiana was winning 24-0 at Michigan State on Saturday, the Buckeyes held a practice because their game at Maryland was canceled following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Terrapins' program.
"Indiana had an opportunity to play and now they played for four straight weeks and they got a little bit of rhythm going," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "We didn't. When you miss out on preseason, you miss out on the spring, it certainly hurts when you're not playing games."
Ohio State will rely on quarterback Justin Fields. The Heisman Trophy hopeful has completed 86.8 percent of his 83 pass attempts for 908 yards and has the same number of touchdowns as incompletions: 11. He has not thrown an interception.
It will be a classic showdown against a Hoosiers defense that is tied for seventh nationally with 10 interceptions, which leads the Big Ten. Jaylin Williams has three of those interceptions and Tiawan Mullen has two.
"I think their ability to play all four quarters really stood out to me," Ohio State defensive end Tyler Friday said. "Indiana, every year, every week is getting better. Their record speaks for itself."
Ohio State's inexperienced secondary will be tested by Penix, who is 9-1 in his past 10 starts. His favorite target is Ty Fryfogle, who had 11 catches for 200 yards and two TDs vs. Michigan State.
The Hoosiers, who are 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1987, have not defeated Ohio State since 1988, excluding the Buckeyes' vacated win in 2010. Since a tie in 1990, Indiana has lost 25 straight in the series, including 51-10 at home last season when an injured Penix did not play.
The past doesn't matter to the Hoosiers, whose 38-21 win vs. Michigan on Nov. 7 ended a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines.
Indiana coach Tom Allen is enjoying the accolades but doesn't want it to overwhelm his players.
"To me that is the key," he said. "We need to learn how to handle that and manage that if we want to be a top-10 football program."
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
421 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -6 RuYds
|
|
J. Fields
1 QB
263 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 63 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|416
|518
|Total Plays
|54
|59
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|-5
|255
|Rush Attempts
|14
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.4
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|421
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|23-40
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|63
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-57
|1-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|421
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|-5
|RUSH YDS
|255
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|518
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|23/40
|421
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|7
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|12
|6
|167
|2
|63
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|7
|3
|82
|0
|68
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|6
|4
|79
|1
|51
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|7
|6
|56
|1
|15
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|2
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 18 DL
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|5
|40.8
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|16/25
|263
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|16
|142
|2
|41
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|12
|63
|1
|30
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|6
|50
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|8
|6
|142
|2
|65
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|10
|8
|101
|0
|31
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 3 LB
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 23 S
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Seibert 98 K
|J. Seibert
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|3
|42.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:33 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:38 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:43 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:48 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(13:21 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to OSU 16 for 25 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(13:51 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs ob at OSU 41 for 12 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 33(14:12 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 47 for 14 yards. Team penalty on OSU Encroachment declined.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 25 - OHIOST 22(14:56 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 33 for 11 yards (24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - OHIOST 22(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(0:15 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 45 for 8 yards (41-J.Proctor). Penalty on IU 86-P.Hendershot Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 37. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:49 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott pushed ob at IU 37 for 12 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - IND 27(0:58 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 24-S.Wade at IU 36. 24-S.Wade runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(1:04 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - OHIOST 27(1:09 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 27(1:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 19(2:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at IU 27 for -8 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(2:42 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to IU 19 for 5 yards (3-T.Mullen1-D.Matthews).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 44(3:21 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague pushed ob at IU 24 for 32 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(4:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 44 for 8 yards (18-J.King).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 32(4:41 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 36 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 32 for 7 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(5:25 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 48(5:57 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to OSU 33 for 15 yards (24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 48(6:04 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(6:46 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to OSU 48 for no gain (72-T.Togiai20-P.Werner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(7:13 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to OSU 48 for 12 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 21(0:21 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 45 yards from OSU 21. 2-R.Taylor to IU 40 for 6 yards (2-C.Olave).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 20(7:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 21 for 1 yard (42-D.Bonhomme6-J.Head).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 18(8:40 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 20 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(9:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 18 for 2 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 26(9:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at OSU 40. 22-J.Johnson to OSU 16 FUMBLES. to OSU 16 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(10:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:48 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 26 for 1 yard (8-J.Miller).
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(11:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(11:38 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott pushed ob at IU 37 for 11 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:10 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(12:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 20(12:43 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to IU 9 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(13:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to IU 20 for 4 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 37(13:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at IU 24 for 39 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(14:25 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 37 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 36 for 11 yards (6-J.Head).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(0:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 22(0:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to IU 9 for 13 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(0:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to IU 22 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(1:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to IU 30 for 13 yards (8-J.Miller).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 47(1:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at IU 43 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(1:33 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 13(1:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 44 for 31 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 10(2:31 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 13 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 7(3:11 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 10 for 3 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to OSU 5 FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 5-B.Browning to OSU 7 for no gain.
|-63 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to OSU 5 FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 5-B.Browning to OSU 24 for 16 yards (76-M.Bedford).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(3:35 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis pushed ob at OSU 13 for 51 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 33(4:05 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 36 for 3 yards (11-T.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:32 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 33 for 8 yards (5-B.Browning).
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OHIOST 2(4:36 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(5:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to IU 2 for 30 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 43(5:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at IU 32 for 11 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(5:45 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to IU 43 for 5 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 45(6:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba pushed ob at IU 48 for 7 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 47(6:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 45 for -2 yards (46-A.Casey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(7:09 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 47 for 7 yards (94-D.Elliott1-D.Matthews).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(7:34 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 40 for 16 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 32(7:41 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 44 yards from IU 32 to OSU 24 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 32(7:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(8:21 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 32 for 6 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:57 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(9:06 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 49(9:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to IU 41 for 8 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(9:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(9:53 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to IU 49 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson87-M.Ziemba).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(10:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 47 for 16 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:58 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 31 for 6 yards (4-C.Jones31-B.Fitzgerald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(11:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 4(11:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(11:45 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to OSU 4 for -1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(12:07 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to OSU 3 for 68 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 19(12:37 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs ob at IU 29 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 17(13:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 19 for 2 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(14:08 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 17 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - OHIOST 46(14:15 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 38 yards from OSU 46 Downed at the IU 16.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 28 - OHIOST 40(14:55 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 46 for 6 yards (6-J.Head).
|No Gain
|
2 & 28 - OHIOST 40(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - OHIOST 50(0:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at IU 36 for 14 yards (42-D.Bonhomme). Penalty on OSU 78-N.Petit-Frere Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 50. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(0:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at IU 50 for -8 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(0:55 - 1st) Penalty on IU 53-S.Walker Facemasking 15 yards enforced at OSU 43. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(1:25 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 43 for 15 yards (3-T.Mullen46-A.Casey).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(1:54 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 28 for 11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 42(2:01 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 42 to OSU 17 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 42(2:06 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 42(2:10 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(2:54 - 1st) 6-S.James to IU 42 for -1 yard (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(3:07 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave INTERCEPTED by 98-J.Johnson at IU 43. 98-J.Johnson to IU 43 for no gain.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 31(3:45 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to IU 50 for 19 yards (1-D.Matthews4-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(3:50 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Farrell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 27(4:24 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 31 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(4:46 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 27 for 9 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IND 41(4:53 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 41 to OSU 18 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IND 41(5:00 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 41(5:05 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(5:48 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to IU 41 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner6-T.Vincent).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 24(6:26 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 39 for 15 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(7:02 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 24 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OHIOST 35(7:13 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 45 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 20 downed by 41-J.Proctor.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 23 - OHIOST 23(7:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 35 for 12 yards (42-D.Bonhomme23-J.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 21 - OHIOST 25(8:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 23 for -2 yards (4-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 40(8:57 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 45 for 5 yards (2-R.Taylor). Penalty on OSU 52-W.Davis Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OSU 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(9:22 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 40 for 4 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - IND 36(9:27 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 44(10:11 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to OSU 36 for 8 yards (3-T.Mitchell20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 44(10:17 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(10:21 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - IND 10(10:47 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 10 to OSU 49 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|-16 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 26(11:02 - 1st) to IU 26 FUMBLES. 9-M.Penix recovers at the IU 10. 9-M.Penix to IU 10 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 24(11:53 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 26 for 2 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(12:28 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 24 for 6 yards (5-B.Browning).
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 58 yards from OSU 35. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 18 for 11 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 1st) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(12:36 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:05 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to IU 10 for 65 yards (23-J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - IND 38(13:13 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 37 yards from IU 38 to OSU 25 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IND 44(13:50 - 1st) 9-M.Penix sacked at IU 38 for -6 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 44(13:55 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(14:25 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for no gain (92-H.Garrett).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(14:55 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 44 for 19 yards (24-S.Wade5-B.Browning).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
