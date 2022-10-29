Drive Chart
|
|
|SDGST
|FRESNO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. Mayden
18 QB
291 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 41 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
J. Haener
9 QB
285 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -45 RuYds
SDGST
0 Pass
3 Rush
-5 YDS
0:47 POS
-2 YD
2ND & 13 SDGST 17
5:28
K.Christon rushed to SDSU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by FRE at SDSU 15.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 20
6:09
K.Christon rushed to SDSU 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by FRE at SDSU 17.
SDGST
6 Pass
1 Rush
51 YDS
4:57 POS
Int
1ST & 10 SDGST 20
6:18
J.Haener pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by P.McMorris at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by FRE at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 36
6:50
J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 36. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 20.
+4 YD
3RD & 1 SDGST 40
7:27
J.Mims rushed to SDSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 36.
+5 YD
2ND & 6 SDGST 45
8:06
J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at SDSU 40.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 49
8:35
J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 45.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 39
9:02
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 39. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 49.
+12 YD
3RD & 12 FRESNO 27
9:39
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at FRE 39.
+4 YD
2ND & 16 FRESNO 23
10:26
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 23. Catch made by T.Jones at FRE 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 27.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:00
J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 8. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. Z.Pope for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Barfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
2
plays
11
yds
00:35
pos
28
16
Touchdown 3:27
J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 7. Catch made by J.Matthews at FRE 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Matthews for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
4:17
pos
27
10
Touchdown 1:45
J.Mayden rushed to FRE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mayden for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
79
yds
4:02
pos
20
10
Touchdown 8:35
J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 21. Gain of 21 yards. N.Remigio for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:44
pos
14
9
Touchdown 12:19
J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by K.Christon at FRE 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Christon for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
74
yds
3:17
pos
13
3
Touchdown 2:56
J.Mayden rushed to FRE End Zone for 28 yards. J.Mayden for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
92
yds
5:15
pos
6
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|14
|15
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|444
|284
|Total Plays
|58
|55
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|-1
|Rush Attempts
|34
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|-0.0
|Yards Passing
|291
|285
|Comp. - Att.
|19-24
|25-32
|Yards Per Pass
|12.1
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-36.7
|Return Yards
|-2
|28
|Punts - Returns
|3--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|291
|PASS YDS
|285
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|-1
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|19/23
|291
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|10
|41
|0
|15
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|5
|41
|2
|28
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|11
|31
|0
|10
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|6
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|2
|75
|1
|49
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|4
|4
|66
|0
|32
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|5
|5
|64
|0
|23
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|4
|4
|37
|1
|12
|
M. Blake 35 RB
|M. Blake
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-4
|2.5
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-4
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Reeser 92 K
|J. Reeser
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|25/32
|285
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|12
|30
|0
|10
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|9
|-45
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|8
|7
|105
|1
|39
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|8
|6
|72
|1
|21
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|6
|5
|60
|0
|29
|
T. Jones 8 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 3 DB
|A. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
L. Payne Jr. 55 DT
|L. Payne Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Remlinger 50 DL
|C. Remlinger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jackson 31 LB
|P. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|3
|36.7
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(6:18 - 4th) J.Haener pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by P.McMorris at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by FRE at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(6:50 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 36. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 40(7:27 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 45(8:06 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at SDSU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(8:35 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(9:02 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 39. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 27(9:39 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at FRE 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - FRESNO 23(10:26 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 23. Catch made by T.Jones at FRE 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(11:06 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 23 for -6 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SDGST 29(11:10 - 4th) C.Bell rushed to FRE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 38(11:59 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by M.Shaw at FRE 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 43(12:38 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to FRE 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SDGST 43(12:43 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(13:03 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 45(13:25 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; C.Lockridge at SDSU 47. PENALTY on FRE-D.Perales Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(14:05 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Early at SDSU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 33(14:14 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. J.Matthews ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(14:53 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at SDSU 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 2. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Agina at SDSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(0:02 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 8. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. Z.Pope for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Barfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(0:35 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 28 - FRESNO 44(0:45 - 3rd) C.King punts 36 yards to SDSU 8 Center-N.D'Ambra. J.Matthews MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-E.Gilliam at SDSU 11.
|Sack
3 & 18 - FRESNO 34(1:30 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at SDSU 44 for -10 yards (G.Fountain)
|Penalty
3 & 8 - FRESNO 24(1:36 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Mims. PENALTY on FRE-J.Spomer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 33(2:13 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Avinger at SDSU 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(3:00 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at SDSU 33 for -7 yards (J.Tavai)
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 35(3:15 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 35. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 35(3:23 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(3:27 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) J.Reeser kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE 3. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 3rd) J.Reeser extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SDGST 7(3:34 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 7. Catch made by J.Matthews at FRE 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Matthews for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(4:19 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to FRE 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 7.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 36(4:47 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to FRE 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; C.Lockridge at FRE 26. PENALTY on FRE-D.Perales Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(5:23 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to FRE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 36.
|+33 YD
4 & 4 - SDGST 26(5:48 - 3rd) J.Browning rushed to FRE 41 for 33 yards. Tackled by A.Hamilton at FRE 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 26(6:36 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; L.Bailey at SDSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 26(7:11 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Early; J.Hudson at SDSU 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(7:44 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 20. Gain of 6 yards. T.Shavers ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14(7:49 - 3rd) J.Haener pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by N.Avinger at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by FRE at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
1 & 10 - FRESNO(8:31 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 14. Catch made by Z.Pope at SDSU 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 6. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Tavai Roughing the Passer 15 yards offset. PENALTY on FRE-T.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(8:39 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by T.Jones at SDSU 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger; M.Shawcroft at SDSU 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 37(9:19 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SDSU 37. Gain of 9 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(9:53 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(10:24 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 45. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at SDSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(10:33 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 17. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at FRE 17. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 45. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 36(11:08 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson at FRE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 36(11:50 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Payne; E.Williams at FRE 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 38(12:29 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(13:02 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to FRE 38 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 38.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 26(13:43 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by M.Blake at SDSU 26. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; C.Lockridge at FRE 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SDGST 26(14:24 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; M.Norris at SDSU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(14:55 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at SDSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 5. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Agina at SDSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 30 - SDGST 48(0:13 - 2nd) J.Mayden kneels at the SDSU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 25 - SDGST 47(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 32(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(0:14 - 2nd) J.Mayden spikes the ball.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(0:19 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by M.Shaw at FRE 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 40(0:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by C.Bell at SDSU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Langley at FRE 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(0:31 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Remlinger at SDSU 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(0:48 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; M.Norris at SDSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 36(0:57 - 2nd) C.King punts 32 yards to SDSU 32 Center-N.D'Ambra. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 32. Tackled by J.Holmes at SDSU 32. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Barfield Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FRESNO 43(1:05 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 36 for -7 yards (C.McDonald; K.Banks)
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 36(1:31 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; C.Barfield at FRE 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(1:38 - 2nd) J.Haener scrambles to FRE 36 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SDSU at FRE 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(1:45 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at FRE 35.
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 1(1:50 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to FRE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mayden for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SDGST 3(1:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on FRE-G.Lightfoot Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 15(2:16 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by J.Matthews at FRE 15. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Williams at FRE 3. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 15(2:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(3:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to FRE 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 15.
|+49 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 33(3:42 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 33. Gain of 49 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 33(3:48 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(4:35 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; M.Norris at SDSU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 23(5:09 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at SDSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(5:47 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at SDSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - FRESNO 19(5:53 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; D.Malone at SDSU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FRESNO 19(6:34 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Banks; C.McDonald at SDSU 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 29(7:14 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(7:52 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; D.Branch at SDSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(7:59 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 28 for 0 yards. J.Byrd FUMBLES forced by L.Payne. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-L.Payne at SDSU 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(8:27 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 16. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sanders at SDSU 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 64 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 1. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Brooks at SDSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 21(8:41 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 21. Gain of 21 yards. N.Remigio for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 19(9:25 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 19. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SDSU 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(9:31 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(10:13 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to SDSU 19 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at SDSU 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 41(10:46 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at SDSU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(11:15 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 44. Catch made by M.Sherrod at SDSU 44. Gain of 3 yards. M.Sherrod ran out of bounds.
|+29 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 27(11:37 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 29 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:13 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at FRE 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:19 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(12:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by K.Christon at FRE 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Christon for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 42(13:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 42. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 42. Gain of 32 yards. T.Shavers FUMBLES forced by C.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-M.Redman at FRE 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(13:45 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; C.Remlinger at SDSU 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 33(14:23 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at SDSU 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Lux at SDSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(0:36 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 26. Gain of 0 yards. J.Byrd ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - FRESNO 20(0:47 - 1st) C.King punts 42 yards to SDSU 38 Center-N.D'Ambra. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 38. Tackled by K.Agina at SDSU 36. PENALTY on SDSU-T.Shavers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FRESNO 30(1:24 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 20 for -10 yards (J.Tavai; C.McDonald)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 36(2:13 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 30 for -6 yards (J.Tavai; J.Tavai)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(2:49 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; J.Tavai at FRE 36.
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE 3. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.De Los Reyes at FRE 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(3:04 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to FRE End Zone for 28 yards. J.Mayden for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 49(3:40 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by T.Shavers at FRE 49. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sanders at FRE 28.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - SDGST 39(3:47 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 44(4:28 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to FRE 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Langley at FRE 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(5:06 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to FRE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; J.Williams at FRE 44.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 29(5:39 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 29. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.Early; C.Sanders at FRE 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(6:19 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; L.Bailey at SDSU 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 17(6:55 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 17. Gain of 11 yards. M.Shaw ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 16(7:28 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at SDSU 17.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(8:05 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at SDSU 16.
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the SDSU 3. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Charles; K.Agina at SDSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FRESNO 25(8:16 - 1st) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 17(8:21 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21(9:03 - 1st) J.Haener scrambles to SDSU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(9:46 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 33(10:03 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SDSU 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 34(10:43 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(11:20 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 34.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 40(11:45 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin; M.Shawcroft at SDSU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 35(12:28 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at FRE 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - FRESNO 32(13:09 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at FRE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(13:33 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SDSU 48 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48. PENALTY on FRE-J.Spomer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 26(13:46 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 30(14:29 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 26 for -4 yards (M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at FRE 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
-
NEVADA
SJST
21
21
4th 13:29 CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
28
17
4th 5:22 FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
6
38
4th 10:29 ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
10
10
2nd 1:54
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
49
Final FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
24
13
Final NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
Final CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
44
Final ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
45
37
Final PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
42
34
Final ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
45
17
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
29
Final ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
31
28
Final SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
24
42
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
24
13
Final ESP+